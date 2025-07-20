Tulane Football Unveils Fresh Looking Jerseys Ahead of 2025 Season
One sure-fire sign that the new college football season is fast approaching each year is the slate of new uniforms that teams across the country unveil around this time each July.
The past couple of weeks have seen several big-time programs across the land showcase some new looks they plan on wearing on the gridiron this fall, and the Tulane Green Wave were no exception.
While the team didn't stray too far from the classic look they have donned for decades, they did unveil some minor refreshes to the timeless look via social media this past week that caught the eye of uniform enthusiasts everywhere.
The Green Wave will be sporting revamped versions of their iconic Green, White and Baby Blue jerseys in the 2025 season, with each containing some subtle variations from those worn in years past.
The biggest difference between these fresh new jerseys and those worn in the past is the new font used for the Tulane word mark on the front.
This bolder, updated font replaces the thinner version the Green Wave used from 2019 to 2024, and they also added a "Welcome To Uptown" word mark on the inside of the collar that hasn't been used before either.
Outside of these small tweaks, the rest of the jersey has remained mostly consistent with prior versions.
There were also no new helmet or pants designs unveiled alongside the new jerseys, so it's probably safe to assume the Green Wave plans on sporting the same versions they have been prior to 2025.
Still, the minor touches the team made to their iconic look were executed to perfection, as they maintained the timeless appeal while also adding in some new flavor to the mix.
Tulane fans everywhere will be itching to see the new look in action when the Green Wave kick off their 2025 campaign on Aug. 30 against the Northwestern Wildcats.
