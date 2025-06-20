Tulane Football Continues Stellar Recruiting Efforts With More Official Visits
The Tulane Green Wave football coaching staff hasn’t let their foot off the gas pedal when it comes to recruiting for future teams.
The 2026 recruiting class is shaping up to be one of the strongest out of the Group of Five in college football as head coach Jon Sumrall continues to host prospects through June.
According to Tulane Football Recruiting on X, the Green Wave will be hosting defensive back Brody Jones on an official visit from June 18-21, which will overlap quarterback Trace Johnson, whose official visit is June 19-21.
That would secure the first quarterback in the 2026 class. Johnson, six feet and 170 pounds, is the 6A passing leader and reached first-team All-State quarterback honors in Florida.
He completed 225 passes for 3,522 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while recording two rushing touchdowns in 2024 at Buchholz.
Johnson transferred his senior season to Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic in California to play for new head coach and former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer.
Jones hails from Arkansas as one of the best defensive backs in the state. Per 247Sports, Jones is the No. 13 prospect in Arkansas and the No. 2 defensive back prospect.
The three-star prospect is a recruit that Sumrall and his staff are hoping to flip, as he’s currently committed to the Cincinnati Bearcats as of June 15.
Jones finished the 2024 season with 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, three interceptions, and seven pass breakups for Fayetteville.
He also competes in track and field and long jumped 20-1.5 as a junior.
The six-foot-3, 185-pound defensive back also has offers from Central Arkansas, UNLV, and multiple AAC opponents in Memphis, Tulsa, and North Texas.
Their visits follow a trio of talented recruits in Keegan Horn, Lawrence Autry, and Devin Pettway, who are all three-stars who rank highly within their state rankings.
That group of five recruits would bolster a 2026 class that currently has nine hard commits per 247Sports.
One of them, four-star wide receiver Trez Davis, would be the highest-ranking recruit in program history.
Impressively, Sumrall has brought in three of the top four highest-ranked recruits—Davis, and defensive back Jayden Lewis and wide receiver Zy’Carl Lewis from the 2024 class.
Recruiting is all about momentum, and Tulane has nothing but that as they look to go back to the American Conference Championship for a fourth straight season and secure their third title in conference history.
The Green Wave will look to improve on a 9-5 finish in 2024 to hopefully reach the elusive Group of Five spot in the College Football Playoff.
The CFB expansion is impossible to ignore with the timing of Tulane’s success and star-studded recruiting classes as they look to compete with the best in college football.
