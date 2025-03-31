Tulane Football Defensive Star Soars in New Seven-Round NFL Mock Draft
The Tulane Green Wave hosted their NFL pro day earlier this week and all eyes were on safety Caleb Ransaw.
By all accounts, he had an impressive day. He’s been using the extensive scouting season process to his advantage, and it may be paying off.
Less than a month ago, Pro Football Network produced its first seven-round mock draft after the end of the NFL draft combine in Indianapolis, where Ransaw participated.
In that mock, the site project all 257 selections in the draft, which will start on April 24 in Green Bay, Wis. In that mock, Ransaw was projected to go in the seventh round, No. 232 overall by the San Francisco 49ers.
In between scouts have had time to break down more film and witness him in person again at his pro day. What impact might that have had?
Well, ESPN underwent a similar exercise on Sunday as pro days are winding down around the country. The site put together its own seven-round mock draft. Ransaw made that mock draft, too. But he isn’t a seventh-round pick anymore.
Ransaw ended up in the third round, No. 90 overall, selected by the Los Angeles Rams.
Matt Miller, the analyst who wrote the piece, appears to be quite impressed with Ransaw.
“Ransaw is one of my favorite players in this class — a fast, aggressive outside cornerback who could even kick to safety if needed,” he wrote.
If that mock draft held, then he would join running back Tyjae Spears and linebacker Dorian Williams as recent third-round picks out of the program. Both were selected in 2023. Tulane hasn’t had a first-round pick since 2004 when quarterback J.P. Losman was selected by the Buffalo Bills.
Ransaw’s draft process isn’t done either. For the next few weeks NFL teams are inviting players to their facilities for what are called “Top 30” visits. Each team is only allowed to invite 30 prospects for a day of meetings, discussions about X’s and O’s.
Given his rise up mock draft boards, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that Ransaw might get to participate in some of those visits.
He’s taken advantage of the opportunity at every stage of the scouting process. He was invited to the Senior Bowl and intercepted a pass during the game. At the NFL combine, he scored high in a key analytic measure of his overall performance.
Ransaw appears to be tracking toward hearing his name called on draft weekend.