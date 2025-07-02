Tulane Football Reveals Top Player Ratings for EA College Football Game
The Tulane Green Wave are out for a fourth straight trip to the American Athletic Conference title game. They may have the players to get it done.
EA Sports, which is preparing to release the College Football 26 video game, has at least 11 Green Wave players with a rating of at least 80, according to a post on social media from the Tulane Green Wave football account.
Two players had the highest rating of the group, which was 88. That included offensive lineman Derrick Graham and linebacker Mo Westmoreland.
Next on the list with a rating of 84 was defensive end Kameron Hamilton. The long-time Green Wave is preparing for his senior year with the program.
Several players ended up with a rating of 83. Those players included running back Arnold Barnes III, offensive lineman Jack Hollifield, offensive lineman Shadre Hurst, running back Zuberi Mobley and running back Maurice Turner.
Long-time safety Bailey Despaine was the only Green Wave with a rating of 82.
The remaining two players had ratings of 81 — wide receiver Omari Hayes and linebacker Sam Howard.
Several of those players made Lindy’s Sports Magazine’s preseason all-conference team, including Graham, Hurst, Hamilton, Westmoreland, Howard and Despaine.
Jon Sumrall led the Green Wave to a 9-5 season in 2024, his first with the program after he was hired away from Troy to take over for Willie Fritz, who left to take the same job at Houston.
Sumrall took them to the AAC title game for the third straight season before losing to Army West Point in the championship game.
After that, Tulane fell to Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl. But that was the program’s sixth bowl game in seven years, a program record.
Tulane Green Wave 2025 Football Schedule
Aug. 30 vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Sept. 6 at South Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Sept. 13 vs. Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Sept. 20 at Ole Miss, time, TV TBA
Sept. 27 at Tulsa*, time, TV TBA
Oct. 9 vs. East Carolina*, 7 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 18 vs. Army West Point*, time, TV TBA
Oct. 30 at UTSA*, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 7 at Memphis*, 7 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 15 vs. FAU*, time, TV TBA
Nov. 22 at Temple*, time, TV TBA
Nov. 29 vs. Charlotte*, time, TV TBA
(all times central; *-notes conference game; home games in bold; games on radio at WRBH - 88.3 FM)
