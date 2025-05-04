Tulane Green Wave Football Coach Talks About New NFL Star’s ‘Sacrifice’
It takes three years for a college football player to become NFL draft eligible. At that point, a player’s focus can wander.
The NFL is every college football player’s dream, but only 250 or so players are selected in the draft each year. Add in a few hundred more undrafted free agent signing and rookie mini-camp invitations, and the exclusivity of the club becomes clear.
It can be easy for players to become about themselves at that point. After all, the best way to get the attention of NFL general managers and scouts is to make flashy plays or to put up big numbers. Sometimes, that can come at the sacrifice of what happens on the field.
Tulane Green Wave safety Caleb Ransaw was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round at No. 88 overall. In the NFL, that will most likely be his position. But, while with the Green Wave, he trained at nickel, corner and safety. He can play all three positions. He has versatility, which NFL teams love.
But corners and safeties tend to put up the bigger numbers. We’re talking interceptions, passes defended and other flashy numbers that jump off the page. But Ransaw played nickel corner in 2024. It’s important, but it’s not flashy.
Earlier this week, Green Wave spears/nickels coach Brayden Berezowitz told Jaguars.com why Tulane went with Ransaw at nickel — and why he accepted the role.
"He did whatever we needed for us to be successful," Berezowitz said. "He sacrificed for us."
That’s the kind of stuff that NFL general managers love to hear, and it’s part of the reason why Ransaw, in many circles, outperformed his pre-draft rankings. Many outside experts had him outside the Top 100 in terms of overall player rankings. But he was selected on the second day of the draft.
Ransaw, along with other members of the Jaguars’ draft class impressed their new general manager James Gladstone, who at 34 years old is the second-youngest GM in NFL history.
"These are guys that love the game of football regardless of if it might put them in a compromising position in the eyes of evaluators and decision makers by playing too many snaps or playing out of position, etcetera,” Gladstone said.
Wherever Ransaw ends up on the field, it’s clear he’s valued by his new team.
Ransaw played just one season with the Green Wave after he transferred to the program from Troy, following Jon Sumrall, who led the Trojans before he took over the Green Wave. In his one season he finished with 33 tackles, a sack, four tackles for loss and three passes defended, which led to All-American Athletic Conference third-team selection.