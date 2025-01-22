Tulane Green Wave Seeks Impact Safety Prospect Amid Fierce Competition
The Tulane Green Wave are fervently recruiting this offseason with an eye toward both the current football team and the program's future.
As Tulane continues to make a statement as a competitive Group of 5 school in today's college football era, they have built the roster as much in the transfer portal as with the high school recruits.
Jon Sumrall, the head coach, has identified a coveted safety from Theodore, Ala., as a promising prospect for the 2026 recruiting class.
Chad Simmons with On3 Sports reported that three-star prospect JJ Bush has had visits from multiple programs in recent weeks, including Tulane, the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Boston College Eagles, the Miami Hurricanes and the Missouri Tigers.
Bush spoke with On3 and indicated that Miami, Missouri, and the Mississippi State Bulldogs lead the race, but that he plans to take multiple official visits to assess his options ahead of his commitment.
“These schools do a great job with player development,” Bush said. “They’re not only talking about football. They’re talking about how I can grow as a man on and off the field.”
The Hurricanes had Bush on campus this past weekend and reportedly recruited him hard. Bush feels that the Green Wave in particular, along with Alabama and Missouri, are matching Miami's efforts to recruit him.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defensive back has upcoming visits scheduled to Tulane on Jan. 25 and Mississippi State on Feb. 1. He's considered the No. 18 player in Alabama.
Bush tells On 3 that his trajectory on the field takes priority and that his eventual landing spot is a place he'll feel he can be cultivated as a player.
“What is most important to me is player development,” Bush said. “Schools are doing good on the football field, so I am also looking at what I can do outside of football.”
Tulane has two defensive backs in their 2025 recruiting class, Landon Hammond and Michael Igbinoghene, but both are listed as corners, as are transfers Isaiah Wadsworth, Tavare Smith, and KC Eziomume. The portal defensive backs are likely to slot in for departing corners Micah Robinson and Johnathan Edwards.
The Green Wave lose free safety Jalen Geiger, who recently declared for the NFL Draft, but bring back a promising trio in fellow free safety and likely starter Jack Tchienchou and strong safeties Bailey Despanie and Kevin Adams.
Bush would be a valuable addition to the football team's future foundation and a strong contender, attracting significant interest as a recruit.