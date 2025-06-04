What to Expect When Former Tulane Star Darian Mensah Returns to Yulman Stadium
Last year with the Tulane Green Wave, Darian Mensah threw for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns, along with just six interceptions.
Now, Mensah plays for the Duke Blue Devils. But he will still have to return and face what will likely be a rowdy Yulman Stadium when he plays against his former team on Sept. 13th in the third game of the Green Wave's 2025 season.
Mensah was the unexpected winner of last year's quarterback battle and led the Green Wave to a 9-5 season, along with a third straight berth in the American Athletic Conference title game under first-year coach Jon Sumrall.
Mensah's new receiving corps is projected to revolve around a trio of Cooper Barkate, Que'sean Brown, and Andrel Anthony.
Barkate is a Harvard transfer who had 1,084 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Anthony is an Oklahoma transfer whose best year was in 2023, as he recorded 429 yards and a touchdown for the Sooners. Brown is fresh off an impressive freshman season for the Blue Devils in which he had 445 yards and two touchdowns.
Now, Mensah and his new receivers will have to deal with a Green Wave secondary that is espected to be led by returning safeties Jack Tchienchou and Bailey Despanie.
Duke's defense, specifically its pass rush, may present an even greater challenge. The Blue Devils bring back defensive ends Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony Jr. who recorded eight and five sacks, respectively, last season.
These two forces on the edge will challenge Tulane's offensive tackles, Jordan Hall and Derrick Graham. They also hope to force whoever wins the Wave's quarterback job to get rid of the ball quickly.
Duke's secondary also features impressive returning talent. Safety Tre Moore returns for his senior season after intercepting five passes a season ago. In addition to Moore, defensive back Chandler Rivers returns after a three interception junior season.
Tulane's success against Duke likely will be defined by the Green Wave's ability to run the football and test Duke's linebacker corps, which lost its three leaders from a season ago: Ozzie Nicholas, Alex Howard, and Cameron Bergeron.
Tulane's running backs, featuring four talented players and led by junior Arnold Barnes, are more than capable of challenging any defense that stands in their way. But they're still stinging from the loss of Makhi Hughes, who is now at Oregon.
The Green Wave will have an opportunity to spoil Mensah's return to Yulman. If Tulane can ward off Duke's defense, contain the Blue Devils in the air, and establish the run, the Green Wave can prevail in front of what should be an electric home crowd.