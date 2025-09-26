Tulane Green Wave On SI

A Countdown of Our Tulane-Tulsa Stories

Here is a countdown of the stories we covered this week for the runup to this weekend's American Conference opener for the Tulane Green Wave as they travel to Tulsa to take on the Golden Hurricane.

Doug Joubert

Tulane vs Tulsa Football
Tulane vs Tulsa Football / ChatGPT AI Creation
In this story:

On the day before the game, ON SI Tulane will give a rundown of the stories we did during the week to warm you up for that week's football game.

Tulane vs Tulsa Early Odds

Oddsmakers installed Tulane as early favorites over the Golden Hurricane

Scouting the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, This Weekend's Tulane Opponent

We took an early look at what to expect from Tulsa's Offense, Defense, and Special Teams

Tulane's Jon Sumrall Takes a Look at Tulsa

The day after our look, we got the coach's eye on the Hurricane.

Green Wave Hold Spirited Practice Ahead of Conference Opener

The first practice we could observe, we were able to see how well the Wave was handling their first loss.

Keys to Tulane Victory over Tulsa Saturday

ON SI Publisher Doug Joubert broke down the ways Tulane could get an opening American win against Tulsa

Gametime Weather for Tulane-Tulsa Will be Warm

It will be a warm one.

Meet Fast Eddie: Tulane vs. Tulsa

You get to meet Fast Eddie. Just have a look-see.

