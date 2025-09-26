A Countdown of Our Tulane-Tulsa Stories
Here is a countdown of the stories we covered this week for the runup to this weekend's American Conference opener for the Tulane Green Wave as they travel to Tulsa to take on the Golden Hurricane.
In this story:
On the day before the game, ON SI Tulane will give a rundown of the stories we did during the week to warm you up for that week's football game.
Tulane vs Tulsa Early Odds
Oddsmakers installed Tulane as early favorites over the Golden Hurricane
Scouting the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, This Weekend's Tulane Opponent
We took an early look at what to expect from Tulsa's Offense, Defense, and Special Teams
Tulane's Jon Sumrall Takes a Look at Tulsa
The day after our look, we got the coach's eye on the Hurricane.
Green Wave Hold Spirited Practice Ahead of Conference Opener
The first practice we could observe, we were able to see how well the Wave was handling their first loss.
Keys to Tulane Victory over Tulsa Saturday
ON SI Publisher Doug Joubert broke down the ways Tulane could get an opening American win against Tulsa
Gametime Weather for Tulane-Tulsa Will be Warm
It will be a warm one.
Meet Fast Eddie: Tulane vs. Tulsa
You get to meet Fast Eddie. Just have a look-see.
