Breaking Down the Tulane Offensive Line Roster for Much Anticipated Upcoming Season
Winning football games is so much easier with an imposing and effective offensive line. This Tulane team definitely has questions at quarterback to answer this summer, but whoever the starter ends up being would certainly appreciate formidable pass protection. The Green Wave running backs also would appreciate bigger holes to run through. But can they count on their blockers?
Tulane loses Vincent Murphy, Josh Remetich, Caleb Thomas, and Rashad Green. All four played in at least thirteen games last season. While those losses certainly hurt, the Green Wave are bringing back Junior Shadre Hurst and Senior Derrick Graham. Both Hurst and Graham played in 14 games last season, and their veteran presence certainly will make an impact.
Returning along with Hurst and Graham will be Landry Cannon, Elijah Baker, Reese Baker, and Darion Reed. All four of these players managed to gain some game experience a season ago and will provide great depth to the Green Wave's offensive line.
Tulane turned to the transfer portal to fill an area of need for the Wave and brought in a promising haul. To strengthen the interior of their line, the Green Wave brought in John Bock, Mitch Hodnett, and Jack Hollifield. Bock played for FIU last season, Hodnett played for TCU, and Hollifield played at Appalachian State. These three players should ease any potential concern for the interior of Tulane's offensive line.
At offensive tackle, the Green Wave recruited Jordan Hall from Liberty. Hall is a massive human being at 6'4 and 345 pounds. Hall will make an immediate impact for Tulane. Additionally, the Green Wave are bringing in JUCO transfer Ananian Harris. Harris is even taller than Hall at 6'6 and weighs 335 pounds. With his elite size, he poses a significant problem for opposing defensive ends.
What was a liability for the Wave heading into the offseason has turned into a potential strength. This offensive line has plenty of size, depth, and veteran talent. They should be able to create plenty of time for whoever is at quarterback as well as carve out great holes for the running backs.