Tulane Green Wave Surging in Transfer Portal With Latest Liberty Offensive Lineman
The Tulane Green Wave have been active in the transfer portal through January as the team looks to reload for the 2025 season, and the latest wave of signings signifies they're not done yet.
After posting a visit on Saturday, Liberty Flames offensive tackle Jordan Hall announced his commitment to Tulane, bolstering the team's prioritization in the trenches.
Hall chose the program over an offer from the Marshall Thundering Herd.
He is rated as a three-star transfer by On3 and transfers to the Green Wave as a senior after heading to Liberty over from Monmouth. He became a key contributor for the Flames primarily at tackle after undergoing total ankle reconstruction surgery last offseason.
The transfer tackle is 6-foot-4 and 345 pounds, matching the height of returning left tackle Derrick Graham and departing right tackle Rashad Green, but with a little more weight on his stature.
Graham is returning alongside left guard Shadre Hurst, leaving holes from center through the right side of the line.
They've signed center Jack Hollified from Appalachian State, guard/center John Bock from FIU, guard Robbie Pizzolato from Nicholls, and tackle Jude McCoskey from Indiana State, making Hall the fifth offensive lineman signed in the December portal window.
The team continues to bring in quarterbacks, with the latest addition of Kadin Semonza, who started the 2024 season for the Ball State Cardinals in a campaign that led to him being named Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year.
Semonza joins the room with transfers Donovan Leary and TJ Finley.
No matter who wins the job under center, their protection in the trenches is paramount to the team's success.
It's not immediately clear how the portal additions will slot into the open spots on the line or if returnees that have the versatility to play guard, center, and tackle like Hurst will shuffle around to account for the incoming players.
Now with Hall, the team has an entire offensive line from the transfer portal alone.