Tulane Bolsters Offensive Line By Adding Appalachian State Transfer Jack Hollifield
Appalachian State Mountaineer Jack Hollifield entered the transfer portal following the regular season, and he has officially been signed with Tulane.
Before App State, Hollifield played with Virginia Tech and became a Mountaineer with just two seasons of eligibility left. His final year of eligibility will be spent with the Green Wave.
His contribution to the offensive line will be valuable to Tulane. Hollifield was a redshirt junior for the 2023-24 season, but showed great promise in a couple of matchups throughout the year.
The commitment was made official on Dec. 26, 2024 after he was ranked No. 658 overall in the transfer portal.
After Tulane ended the regular season No. 2 in the AAC behind the Army West Point Black Knights, the Green Wave will be looking to reinforce their line for next year.
Although this new addition adds some muscle to the offensive line, Tulane also suffered a major hit to their offense in the transfer portal.
Running back Makhi Hughes entered his name into the portal Friday morning, becoming a highly coveted player for many programs around the country. Tulane will be hard-pressed to find a suitable replacement for Hughes. He had 2,779 over the course of two campaigns, and he still has two years of eligibility remaining.
The Green Wave will need to continue scouring the portal prospects before it closes in order to make up for Hughes' potential absence.
Tulane ended the regular season 9-5 overall, ranked in the top 30 in the national standings. This will put the Green Wave in a good position for next year, but they will need the entire offseason to fill in some gaps.
In the past couple of days, many other athletes have committed to Tulane, with many coming as strong offensive players.
Quarterbacks Donovan Leary and TJ Finley have both committed to Tulane, adding much-needed depth to that position. The team will also be welcoming some wide receiver reinforcements, Omari Hayes and Jimmy Calloway.
Tulane was also able to capture three-star RB Zuberi Mobley, a No. 129 ranked running back that could start to fill Tulane's Hughes-sized gap.
With all of these additions, Tulane will look to come back in the 2025 season ready to avenge their AAC title game loss and secure a better ranking in the national standings.