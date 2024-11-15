Can Tulane Green Wave Keep Running Back Rolling Against Solid Navy Defense?
The Tulane Green Wave rushing attack has been the strength of the team this season, and it will be put to the test against a tough Navy Midshipmen defense on Saturday.
Makhi Hughes has been a bell cow this year and is making a habit of tearing defenses apart so badly in the first half of games that he barely has to play in the third and fourth quarters.
That likely won't be the case this weekend, however, as the Midshipmen offer up a tougher defense than they have seen in a while.
In previewing the matchup, Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus highlighted this is as the matchup to watch when the Green Wave have the ball.
"Hughes is Tulane’s offensive engine. He is in the midst of a second excellent season in New Orleans, as he ranks fourth in the nation in rushing yards and rushing grade," said the writer. "Slowing down Hughes will be the primary focus for a Navy defense that ranks 31st in the nation in run-defense grade but has allowed over 200 yards rushing on four different occasions."
Though the Midshipmen actually ranks closer to the middle of the country in terms of run defense, that is solid compared to what the Green Wave have gone up against for much of the season.
Navy currently ranks No. 80 in the country, allowing their opponents to pick up 156.3 yards per game. The only two teams Tulane has faced that have better run defenses were the two teams that they lost to.
Hughes still ran all over the Kansas State Wildcats defense with 128 yards and a touchdown. The Oklahoma Sooners actually proved to be a tough task, though, when the back had 71 yards on 19 carries. It was also the only time this year he has been held scoreless.
The good news for the Green Wave is that both of those defenses are much more stout than that of the Midshipmen.
For reference, they both rank within the top 20 in the country, with the Wildcats coming in at No. 8.
Both of the Navy losses have featured at least one running back with huge days on the ground, so this is certainly one of the methods to beat them.
Expect to see yet another heavy dosage of Hughes on Saturday as Tulane tries to remain unbeaten in conference play with the playoffs in sight.