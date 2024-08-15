Does Tulane Have the Oklahoma Sooners on Upset Watch?
The Tulane Green Wave are in the midst of a preparing for a season after major changes in the program, but that doesn't mean they should be overlooked.
As Morgan Moriarty of Bleacher Report searched for the biggest upset-watches of the early period of this college football season, the Green Wave's matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners was highlighted.
"This one might be a bit under the radar. New [Tulane] head coach Jon Sumrall would make a huge statement with a road win. [The Sooners], meanwhile, could see its playoff hopes in doubt with a loss," said Moriarty. "The last time these two met in Norman, Oklahoma escaped 40-35 in 2021. I wouldn't be surprised if this game was just as close as that one."
The Green Wave offense will look almost completely different than they did last year, which does make it at least a little difficult to predict.
Quarterbacks Ty Thompson and returning redshirt junior Kai Horton are battling it out to decide who the starter will be for the first game of the season. Coach Sumrall recently expanded the competition to include redshirt freshman Darian Mensah.
The receiving corps will consist of mostly incoming transfers in Shazz Preston, Mario Williams and Khai Prean. While they came into college with many people excited about their talent, they were unable to crack the field at their old schools. The hope is that they will be able to make an impact with increased roles on a new team. Returnees on the roster expected to make an impact are Dontae Fleming and Bryce Bohanon.
The biggest returning contributors outside of the offensive line (which has some newcomers of its own) are tight end Alex Bauman and running back Makhi Hughes.
It's hard to gauge what this offense will look like, but they do have two games to play before facing the Sooners. One of those matchups happens to be against the potentially even better squad of the Kansas State Wildcats.
What's easier to project against the Oklahoma squad is the Tulane defense.
They are returning quite a few impactful players while still touching up some weaker spots. Sumrall is also a defensive-first coach that has a proven track record of success on that side of the ball.
The Sooners will be trotting out a new quarterback of their own in Jackson Arnold.
Across seven games last campaign, Arnold went 44-for-69 with 563 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
This side of the ball will be the Green Wave's best chance to make this game close, as they are better prepared for a defensive battle as opposed to a shootout.
The two teams are scheduled to face off on September 14 at 2:30 p.m. CT in Norman, Oklahoma.