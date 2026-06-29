Football Prognostications, D-Line for 2026, Another Beach Volleyball Honor, & The Greatest D-Lineman in TU History

Welcome to our regular edition of The Green Wave Report from On SI Tulane. The Green Wave Report is a weekly rundown of stories we've put together, analysis of what went on, and what you can expect later in the week from On SI Tulane, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. If you like what we produce each week, we’d appreciate it if you’d like our stories and subscribe to our YouTube channel. It helps us in knowing what you like and don’t like.

The Waaay Too Early 2026 Football Prognostications

It’s time to look into the 2026 crystal ball to see how well we think the 2026 Tulane football team will do this Fall.

We’ve already seen a number of sites making their predictions. We even asked the various AIs what they thought. ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini all have the Wave at 9-3.

On SI Tulane reporter Colin Cummings and I will take an extended look at the season and come up with our own prognostications. We look at each week and pick who we think will win out. Be on the lookout for the video on our YouTube channel and for an abbreviated version tomorrow at On SI Tulane.

Our story On SI Tulane on the 2026 football outcomes has the infographics from the AIs we asked for so you can look at them more intently.

Commitments and Signings for Football

The Green Wave football team continues to add to its 2027 roster from the high school ranks. On SI Tulane reporter Colin Cummings has been keeping up with it for us, giving complete information and analysis. The Wave is up to 21 as of this publication.

Beach Volleyballer Tops the C-USA Academic List

Conference-USA released its list of academic honors this week, and for the third year running, a Greenie took top honors. Tulane’s Skylar Ensign was honored as the CUSA Scholar-Athlete of the Year for beach volleyball. Ensign’s recognition marks the third-straight academic year in which a Green Wave beach volleyball player has claimed the award with Sam Green securing the prior two. Since joining CUSA entering the 2023 campaign, a Tulane student-athlete has won the award in beach volleyball in three of the four seasons the Wave has been in the conference.

Looking Ahead to Football 2026

Over the last month, we have taken a look at the Tulane quarterback situation, the Green Wave running back room,Wave receivers, and theoffensive frontgoing into 2026. This week, we glance at a defensive front that has a whole new look, but boasts a big step up in abilities and strengths.

Tulane Stadium's 100th Anniversary

As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of old Tulane Stadium this year, we continue the On SI Tulane look back at the greatest players in Green Wave history. A month ago, we ranked our top quarterback. Then, our pick for the greatest running back, followed by the top wide receiver in the Wave’s 100-plus years on the gridiron.

Meanwhile, since we’re looking at the defensive front for 2026 in yesterday’s article on our website, we’ll be taking a stab at who we think was the greatest defensive lineman in Tulane history.

Goldring Opens for Everyone July 1

Tulane made the announcement this week that the Goldring Tennis Center will be open to the public for reservations beginning Wednesday, July 1st. There are a half-dozen outdoor tennis courts and another four pickleball courts available for hourly rentals. Everything can be booked online by going to tulanegreenwave.com and finding the Goldring Tennis Center story.

We hope you’ve enjoyed our regular edition of The Green Wave Report. Tomorrow, our 2026 predictions on Tulane Football. We’ll be back next Monday at 4:00 CDT with our regular edition of The Green Wave Report