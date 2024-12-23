Former Top 150 Wide Receiver Recruit Jimmy Calloway Transfers to Tulane
This week is going to be a flurry for Tulane in the transfer portal.
Jon Sumrall stated how busy he and his coaching staff are going to be with them understanding they need to bring in a massive haul before things close on Dec. 28.
The Green Wave will be without multiple impact players next year, losing their most decorated senior class in program history, along with others who will declare for the NFL draft and have already departed in the portal.
With Tulane's bowl game coming roughly right in the middle of this transfer window, they were active early to add some players who were on their radar before turning their attention to beating Florida. But as soon as the season ended, they got active again with multiple players coming to campus for visits that resulted in them gaining a commitment from cornerback Isaiah Wadsworth.
One position Sumrall and his staff have to do a good job of addressing is wide receiver.
Over 2,000 yards of production is leaving New Orleans, and for them to get back to the AAC title game in 2025, they'll need to find some difference makers on the outside.
They might have done that after bringing in Jimmy Calloway.
Rated as a four-star recruit in high school, 247Sports ranked him as the 146th-best player in 2020 class and No. 24 at his position.
The 6-footer committed to Tennessee, and even though he appeared in eight games his freshman season, he never was a featured part of the offense during his time in Knoxville.
Calloway only caught nine balls for 124 yards and a touchdown in three years with the Volunteers, prompting him to transfer to Louisville ahead of the 2023 season.
He broke out a little bit there, recording 242 yards receiving on 20 receptions across 14 games, but before he could build upon that showing coming into this year, he got injured after one game and missed the rest of the season.
Calloway will be looking to make a statement during his final year of college football, and with a huge opportunity at Tulane in front of him, he could be the playmaker this Green Wave team is looking for in 2025.