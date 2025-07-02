Former Tulane Star Pitcher Called Up To Triple-A by Baltimore Orioles
On the heels of his selection to the 2025 All-Star Futures Game roster on Monday, former Tulane Green Wave baseball star Keagan Gillies is continuing his ascension this season.
The former reliever for the Green Wave was promoted on Wednesday to the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, the Norfolk Tides.
Gillies was 4-1 on the season for the Double-A Chesapeake Baysox and posted a 1.15 ERA and 0.57 WHIP in 31.1 innings pitched with 34 strikeouts to just five walks.
Batters were averaging .128 against Gillies. He also has eight saves in nine opportunities.
His metrics are a strong jump from his 2024 season with the then-Bowie Baysox, where he carried a 4.94 ERA and 1.42 WHIP through 47.1 innings with 52 strikeouts to 25 walks and a .235 batting average against.
Gillies was a local hero who grew up in New Orleans and went straight to the minors after graduating in 2021. He spent all five seasons of college with the Green Wave.
He was thrust into play immediately and pitched 80.1 innings his sophomore season in 2018, in which he went 6-6 with a 3.36 ERA—both metrics led the bullpen.
In his final year in 2021, Gillies excelled as a reliever, leading the team with a 0.96 ERA over 28 innings pitched with 44 strikeouts and 17 walks.
He led relievers with his 44 strikeouts and only three earned runs allowed, 13 hits and one sole home run.
Much like his climb through the bullpen ranks with Tulane, Gillies has risen through the minor league system for the Orioles since 2021, where he appeared in merely one inning.
After only 21.1 innings in two seasons, Gillies rose from High-A to Double-A in 2023 and pitched 40.2 innings with a 2.43 ERA.
Throughout his minor league career, Gillies has carried a 3.33 ERA in 140.2 innings with 172 strikeouts to 50 walks, with batters averaging .189 against the former Green Wave star.
It’s been a strong week for the former Tulane top reliever, who was the first player from the program to be named to the Futures Game since Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers received those honors in 2019.
