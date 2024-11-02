Highest Graded Tulane Green Wave Players From Blowout Win Over Charlotte
The Tulane Green Wave cruised their way to their sixth-straight victory following their 34-3 beat down of the Charlotte 49ers.
Pro Football Focus released their weekly grades for the matchup and it was largely expected company near the top of the grades for major contributors in this game (minimum of 20 snaps played).
Mario Williams was the game's highest grade-getter in this one despite only playing in less than half of the offensive snaps, receiving an 87.3 grade.
Williams needed a big game as he started to fall behind the nice pace he set. He got a hot start to the year but hadn't had at least 30 receiving yards in four games.
He was this game's leading receiver, picking up six catches for 96 yards.
The passing game, as a whole, has become an afterthought with the dominant ground game that the Green Wave has showcased in the past few weeks.
Williams was just one of the players that fell to the wayside. Overall, though, it's clear that he made the right decision to come to Tulane out of the transfer portal as this has easily been the best year of his career.
The guy who passed him the ball was the second-highest-graded player in this one as Darian Mensah came away with a 79.2.
Mensah has impressed when he's thrown the ball over the past few weeks, he just hasn't done it that much.
The breakout star freshman was once again very efficient through the air against the 49ers as he went 21-for-29 on his passes for 214 yards. He didn't end up with a passing touchdown, but they set the running game up for success in the red zone.
He's been a great game manager so far this season with the added ability to flip the field with his massive arm being shown off in flashes.
Patrick Jenkins was the game's best defender as he walked away with a 75.3 grade for this one.
It hasn't been the dominant season that many had expected from Jenkins, entering the season with hype as the team's best defender, but he had a nice day this past weekend.
He has flashed in the pass rush these past two games with three pressures on the Charlotte quarterback keeps his hot streak going.
It was a relatively stress-free day. Though it was just a one-score game at halftime, it never felt like the Green Wave would let this one slip away.