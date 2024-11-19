Highest Graded Tulane Green Wave Players From Shutout Win Over Navy
The Tulane Green Wave are slowly convincing the rest of the country that they deserve to be a playoff team thanks to consistent elite play for the past eight games.
This past weekend against the Navy Midshipmen was no different, as they seemingly sleepwalked into a 35-0 shutout victory.
Pro Football Focus released their weekly grades for the matchup, and the group at the top was an interesting mix but one that made sense given how the matchup played out.
DE Deshaun Batiste - 96.2
Batiste played just nine snaps in this one, but they were so impactful that the freshman deserved a shoutout. It is hard for a young player to find the field in a defense this deep, but he knows what to do with his limited playing time.
He picked up one tackle for a loss and forced a fumble. It was the first forced turnover of his career.
Jon Sumrall clearly likes him as he brought the New Orleans native back home after recruiting him to the Troy Trojans out of high school.
Batiste is a defender to watch next season when his talents are more needed.
QB Darian Mensah - 89.0
It feels like a broken record at this point, but Mensah was sensational yet again.
The freshman has made it look effortless over the past few weeks.
He showed off the athleticism in this one, picking up 57 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. He has actually had a few nice runs this year, but he doesn't need to leave the pocket much.
As a passer, he was his usual efficient self.
The California native was 10-of-14 through the air for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He will likely get plenty of calls in the offseason with massive NIL deals, so the Green Wave will need to do whatever necessary to keep him in New Orleans.
C Vincent Murphy - 81.1
Murphy, a sixth-year senior, has been a massive addition out of the transfer portal.
He isn't a mauling run blocker, but does everything a team could ask for in pass protection.
He did well with both tasks in this one. He has not allowed a pressure in the last four games and has only allowed four total this season.
The trenches in general were dominated by Tulane in this one. Not shocking in a shutout win, but shocking against a Midshipmen team that makes it a calling card.