Trash Talking on Social Media: Tulane & Southern Miss
Tonight, at 6:00 p.m. CT, Tulane entertains Southern Miss in Yulman Stadium. To see what to expect weather wise, click here. For On SI Tulane picks for the game, go here. For Fast Eddie's selection, you can get to this link. And for why I think Will Hall really wants this game, go here.
The Battle for the Bell, folks from both schools were saying...at least the schools were. The fans were eerily silent at the beginning of the week. At least on my X feed. Not much of anything from anyone. Until the shopping cart.
If you don't know that study about the type of people leaving their shopping carts in the parking lot, you need to look it up. That was followed with another post from the same Tulane fan. My response is at the top.
To which a response was sent (which I had to clean up a bit. This is a family show here)
Maybe it was something I said, but things started to happen. I received some more from various Tulane people and finally started to receive some responses from folks in Hattiesburg. Remember, this is all in fun and, to tell you the truth, I enjoyed it immensely.
Let the fun begin.
The response to the airplane post was, I have to admit, right on target.
In fact, another Hburg response was sort of a low blow, seeing as how I don't do what this poster says. FYI, he/she meant to type "put" in their post.
As any Tulane fan can tell you, Wave followers, and Tulane itself is very proud of the City Edition uniforms. So, the post that contrasts a Southern Miss "City Edition helmet" made me laugh.
A fellow Tulane fan decided to make it a little more accurate, in his point of view.
To which another Tulanian added their version.
The fun stopped when it was pointed out that the helmet background was not Hattiesburg at all, but some city in Pennsylvania.
I was amazed at how he could figure that out.
Some didn't want to get involved at all. They just wanted to enjoy another football team.
Then, another accurate assessment of where these two teams have been in their history together.
Followed by something we in New Orleans hope was AI generated.
But, since this is a site focused on Tulane, we thought we would end with the last one I saw this week.
Let the fun continue tonight, 6:00 p.m. CT, in Yulman Stadium. Bring your bags to collect any additional trash that may be talked.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.