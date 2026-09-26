Trash Talking on Social Media: Tulane & Southern Miss

Tonight, at 6:00 p.m. CT, Tulane entertains Southern Miss in Yulman Stadium. To see what to expect weather wise, click here . For On SI Tulane picks for the game, go here . For Fast Eddie's selection, you can get to this link . And for why I think Will Hall really wants this game, go here.

The Battle for the Bell, folks from both schools were saying...at least the schools were. The fans were eerily silent at the beginning of the week. At least on my X feed. Not much of anything from anyone. Until the shopping cart.

Southern Miss fans don’t return their shopping carts pic.twitter.com/Tyri4MdcMI — Top Tier Tulane (@TopTierTulane) September 23, 2026

If you don't know that study about the type of people leaving their shopping carts in the parking lot, you need to look it up. That was followed with another post from the same Tulane fan. My response is at the top.

Is this really a rivalry if the only thing I'm seeing is from Tulane folks? Don't tell me to follow USM people. I am!. https://t.co/Xt35dQlRnx — Doug Joubert (@DougJoubert) September 24, 2026

To which a response was sent (which I had to clean up a bit. This is a family show here)

How weak is this talk? | X.com

Maybe it was something I said, but things started to happen. I received some more from various Tulane people and finally started to receive some responses from folks in Hattiesburg. Remember, this is all in fun and, to tell you the truth, I enjoyed it immensely.

Let the fun begin.

The response to the airplane post was, I have to admit, right on target.

To be fair it’s a fairly one sided rivalry pic.twitter.com/ycVzzIXv9Q — Jackson Hill (@JacksonHill88) September 24, 2026

In fact, another Hburg response was sort of a low blow, seeing as how I don't do what this poster says. FYI, he/she meant to type "put" in their post.

You pit tomatoes in your gumbo — Boomer stuck in Section L (@ThisisHburg) September 23, 2026

As any Tulane fan can tell you, Wave followers, and Tulane itself is very proud of the City Edition uniforms. So, the post that contrasts a Southern Miss "City Edition helmet" made me laugh.

Can’t wait to see the Southern Miss City Edition helmet this weekend pic.twitter.com/O8ygVSQfNI — Top Tier Tulane (@TopTierTulane) September 23, 2026

A fellow Tulane fan decided to make it a little more accurate, in his point of view.

To which another Tulanian added their version.

The fun stopped when it was pointed out that the helmet background was not Hattiesburg at all, but some city in Pennsylvania.

Why would Breezewood, PA be on our helmets? https://t.co/ZxszIFcOqC — Patrick McGee (@wpmcgee) September 24, 2026

I was amazed at how he could figure that out.

Some didn't want to get involved at all. They just wanted to enjoy another football team.

can i just enjoy the saints success passively — CSG USM (@CSG_USM) September 24, 2026

Then, another accurate assessment of where these two teams have been in their history together.

Followed by something we in New Orleans hope was AI generated.

But, since this is a site focused on Tulane, we thought we would end with the last one I saw this week.

I'm willing to bet no school has attempted a biscuits and gravy-inspired uniform. @SouthernMissFB https://t.co/zfHce43c5E pic.twitter.com/A3xk0hQxYf — Markus Simmons (@HeyitsMarkus) September 25, 2026

Let the fun continue tonight, 6:00 p.m. CT, in Yulman Stadium. Bring your bags to collect any additional trash that may be talked.