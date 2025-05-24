Tulane Baseball Coach Sees Valuable Season Goal Pay off With AAC Championship Bid
With their 6-3 victory over the No. 1 UTSA Roadrunners, the No. 5 Tulane Green Wave is on their way to a third consecutive appearance in the American Baseball Championship in Clearwater.
While not as steep of a hill as they climbed in the 2023 season, where they won the title as the lowest seed in the tournament, it represents an impressive postseason toughness that’s a defining trait under Tulane baseball head coach Jay Uhlman.
The Green Wave’s tenacity against the Roadrunners in tournament play marked a stark contrast from their last matchup and showed how the goals set by Uhlman back in November are paying dividends.
What Does Tulane's Postseason Success Say About Team Culture?
Now, there’s certainly room for discussion on why Tulane finds themselves in a bit of an uphill battle in the regular season. It just doesn’t matter when it continuously dissipates in the critically tough moments.
When the teams last met in April, UTSA won by an astounding 25-7—the second-highest run total allowed in program history.
It was a nightmarish outing for the pitching rotation, which had 15 walks and four hit-by-pitches.
In their second postseason win, the Green Wave staff only walked three batters.
After being swept by the Charlotte 49ers to end regular season play, the team pulled off three straight victories when it mattered.
Such mental toughness only comes from a strong team culture. To have a real culture, that has to come from the players.
Uhlman spoke with Tulane On SI last November about his goal this season for a player-led team.
“When we first started, it was definitely coach-led,” Uhlman said. “We were trying to establish what our expectations were, what the standards were, how we were going to operate, and so there were growing pains there. You always hope as a coach you can get to the point where it is player-led. I think the early returns for me this fall have been exactly what you said. I think we're seeing our players do more of the heavy lifting when it comes to, Hey, we don't do that here, or This isn't how we need it to be; our energy's not good.”
Previously, Uhlman found that he and the assistant coaching staff had to keep players accountable. This week in Clearwater, he witnessed the changes he began to see this offseason.
“Now, I think you have it,” Uhlman continued. “The groundwater is coming to the top a little bit more with our players, and I think for me it's been our most productive fall in three years—which guarantees you nothing, as you guys know, but I do really like where this group is at.”
Tulane still has to beat the ECU Pirates in the title game on Sunday afternoon.
They’ve proven that they have what it takes to keep reaching the championship, and that comes from player buy-in and belief.