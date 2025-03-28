Tulane Basketball Star Guard Reportedly Takes Name Out of Portal and Will Return
The Tulane Green Wave men's basketball program got a much-needed injection of good news on Friday afternoon.
After previously entering the transfer portal this past week, redshirt freshman guard Mari Jordan has reportedly pulled his name out and will instead return to school, according to Jon Sokoloff of WGNO-TV in New Orleans.
Head coach Ron Hunter informed the media of the positive development just two days after the news of his initial portal entry broke.
The announcement of Jordan's departure came just days after the team also lost Kam Williams to the portal, who wound up committing Friday to the Kentucky Wildcats.
Jordan, a former high-profile recruit from the state of Georgia, initially committed to the Georgia Bulldogs coming out of high school two years ago, but wound up entering the portal after redshirting his first year with the program.
Had he followed through with the transfer, it would have been his third school in as many years.
While Jordan began the season in the starting lineup, as conference play approached he moved into a role off the bench and was still able to contribute heavily, averaging seven points and over three and a half rebounds per game on the season as a whole.
Jordan turned things on down the stretch of the season and scored in double figures in three of Tulane's final four games including the season-ending loss in the AAC Tournament to the Memphis Tigers.
Presumably, Jordan will be available when the Green Wave begins its push in next week's inaugural Crown Tournament, taking on the USC Trojans this coming Tuesday.
Getting the former four-star prospect back in the fold is absolutely huge for Hunter and company as they try to get Tulane back into the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 30 years.