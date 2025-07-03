Tulane Football Continues Investing in Facilities With New Premium Stadium Seating
There's a lot of anticipation ahead of the 2025 college football season for the Tulane Green Wave in head coach Jon Sumrall's second season.
The Green Wave will kick off their campaign against the Northwestern Wildcats on Aug. 30, and the stadium will look a bit different this year.
More News: Tulane Baseball Lands Talented Transfer From Elite SEC Powerhouse Program
Tulane announced on Tuesday that the athletics department is adding Uptown Terrace, a new premium seating experience, to Yulman Stadium for the 2025 season. The new seating will be located above sections 119 and 123 and will provide an elevated option for fans in the form of stylish loge boxes with first-class amenities and new drink rail seating.
In the press release, the Green Wave provided details about the exclusive new area that will be limited in capacity, featuring only 40 loge box seats and 120 drink rail seats.
More News: Keagan Gillies Continues Climb As Former Tulane Star Joins All-Star Weekend Event
The loge boxes will be semi-private and can hold two or four guests in the plush seating with a personal table, shade umbrella and oscillating fans—critical in the New Orleans heat.
They will also feature newly installed televisions and in-seat food and drink service.
The drink rail seats will be located under the loge boxes and will feature mesh chairback designs that provide additional legroom, as well as space on the ledge for concessions and personal items.
As the football program has continued to expand and invest in facilities for the team, it's important to improve the fan experience alongside that—particularly with the renewed interest in their success as of late.
The last three seasons have resulted in 32 wins, which has led to regular home sellouts that were previously rare.
Tulane has a strong out-of-conference home slate with the Wildcats and a highly anticipated match against the Darian Mensah-led Duke Blue Devils.
More News: Two Keys to Success for Tulane Green Wave Men's Basketball This Season
While the Sept. 13 contest against the Blue Devils is an evening game, the premium seating still bolsters the experience as the team looks to separate itself in the Group of Five and beyond.
It comes on the heels of the announcement earlier this month that new lights will be installed at Yulman Stadium ahead of the season.
Yulman Stadium was only built in 2014, but its impact on the connection with the team has been transformative.
As the momentum builds for the upcoming season, stadium enhancements come as a welcome announcement.
For more Tulane news, head over to Tulane Green Wave On SI.