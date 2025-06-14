What Tulane Football Should Expect When FAU Owls Come to Yulman Stadium
Last season, Florida Atlantic finished 1-7 in AAC conference play, tied for the worst record in the conference.
Now the Owls have a new head coach, Zach Kittley, the former Texas Tech offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach who looks to rebuild this team.
On Nov. 15, the Tulane Green Wave will have the opportunity to ward off this FAU team at Yulman Stadium.
The last time the Owls faced to Tulane was the 2023 season in which the Green Wave won on the road, 24-8.
When the Owls come to Yulman this year, it will be Western Kentucky transfer Caden Veltkamp leading the FAU offense. Veltkamp threw for 3,108 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in his sophomore season with the Hilltoppers.
One of Veltkamp's favorite targets, Easton Messer, followed him to FAU. Messer recorded 793 yards and four touchdowns for the Hilltoppers in his sophomore season.
The Green Wave secondary, led by Bailey Despanie and Jack Tchienchou, will be tasked with containing this connection.
The Owls' run game will depend on sophomore Gemari Sands, who ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman and will be seeking a breakout sophomore season.
Tulane defensive lineman Kameron Hamilton and linebacker Sam Howard will lead a Green Wave front seven that will attempt to ensure that Sands does not have a breakout day against Tulane.
The Owls lost almost all of their defensive playmakers in the offseason. FAU's leader in interceptions, Phillip Dunnam, transferred to UCF while the team's leader in tackles, CJ Heard, transferred to Vanderbilt.
What this defense has going for them is safety Wendol Philord. Philord brings a lot of talent to the Owls' secondary after two fumbles and recording 40 tackles for the Owls last season. The rest of the FAU defense is developing with the rebuild.
With the Owls having a lot of questions on the defensive side of the ball, a a pair of FAU transfers that are now at Tulane may decide this game. Omari Hayes was the Owls' leading receiver a season ago, while Zuberi Mobley was the Owls' second leading rusher last season.
Both will have an opportunity to have a huge day against their former team. This matchup could potentially end up as particularly favorable for whoever wins the Wave's quarterback competition.
If the Green Wave defense can slow down Veltkamp and Messer and the Wave offense can successfully attack a rebuilding defense, Tulane can best the Owls and send them back to Boca Raton with a loss.
