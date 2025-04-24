Tulane Football Lands New Transfer Quarterback From Prestigious Program
The Tulane Green Wave has landed who could be their next starting quarterback from the spring transfer portal window.
According to a post on his social media, former Northwestern Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Brendan Sullivan has committed to head coach Jon Sumrall and Tulane.
The Green Wave had been looking in the portal and were reportedly looking into some of the top names available after the arrest and subsequent suspension of TJ Finley.
Whether or not Sullivan fills that role and is the conclusion of Tulane looking to add at the position remains to be seen since he has not played a ton of football during his career at the two Big 10 stops.
In 2024 for Iowa, he played in 10 games but started just three. With 475 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, he was fairly productive when on the field in a Hawkeyes offense that is infamously inept at throwing the ball.
Over the two years prior at Northwestern following a redshirt in his first season on campus in 2021, Sullivan saw action in 13 games.
In 2023, he started four and appeared in eight with 714 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, including a career-high 265 passing yards in a victory over the Maryland Terrapins.
Cumulatively over the course of his career, Sullivan has thrown for 1,778 yards along with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing just under 70% of his passes.
Sullivan was rated by 247Sports coming out of high school in the class of 2021 as a three-star prospect, the No. 55 quarterback in the nation and a top-25 player in the state of Michigan.
After not being able to stick as a starting quarterback for two different Big 10 programs, Sullivan may now be faced with his greatest opportunity yet if he can go on to win the Tulane job.
The Green Wave already have two transfer quarterbacks outside of Finley in Kadin Semonza from Ball State and Donovan Leary from Illinois.
A heated battle for the starting job is set to ensue over the summer and into fall camp while Sumrall takes the time to determine who can most effectively run this offense.
With Finley seemingly no longer in the equation, the addition of Sullivan could be a game changer for the room as a whole.
Tulane was looking for a new starting quarterback, and they just might have found one.