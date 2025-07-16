Tulane Battling Two Power 4 Schools for Coveted Recruit, Flip Target
The Tulane Green Wave football team will kick off fall camp later this month ahead of the 2025 college football season.
In the few weeks of downtime left for Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall heading into his second year in charge, the focus is also on nailing down the final members of their 2026 recruiting class.
Future squads must be perennially on a head coach’s mind as much as the current roster, and that’s not lost on Sumrall, who brought in a top 75 recruiting class nationally last cycle.
More News: What Are the Toughest Tests for Tulane Football This Season?
The program is up to 16 hard commits for the 2026 class, and according to Sam Spiegelman of On3 (subscription required), Tulane is hoping to land two more top targets.
The first is three-star wide receiver Brayden Allen, who Spiegelman reports is deciding between Texas Tech and the Green Wave, with an expected commitment to come on Wednesday, July 16.
While the Raiders were leading the race following Allen’s official visits to both campuses, that’s since changed in Tulane’s favor.
More News: Royals Select Tulane Star Michael Lombardi With No. 61 Pick in 2025 MLB Draft
“Tulane has since moved into the driver’s seat with the in-state WR target from Lafayette (La.) Christian,” Spiegelman wrote. “The Green Wave has been surging down the stretch in this recruitment — and I’ve logged a prediction in to reflect as much going into Wednesday’s reveal.”
Allen is a three-star recruit on 247Sports and had 55 receptions for 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns in his 2024 campaign.
The second target requires a flip, as cornerback Brody Jones from Fayetteville, Ark., is currently committed to Cincinnati.
The rangy, lengthy defensive back is not thought to have shut down his recruitment, and the Green Wave capitalized on that opening and have made inroads towards persuading Jones.
“Sources tell Rivals that the Green Wave are not going anywhere in this recruitment — and are expected to be a factor into the summer and potentially into Jones’ senior season,” Spiegelman wrote. “While no changing of plans is imminent, Tulane is a team we deem as a serious threat to change Jones’ mind before the end of the cycle.”
More News: Tulane Will Be Relying On Talented Big Man To Impact Frontcourt This Season
Jones is a three-star recruit as well on 247Sports. He recorded 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, seven pass breakups and three interceptions in 2024, showing considerable playmaking and ball skills.
Tulane has been aggressive under Sumrall in shooting for high-target recruits who may not have previously thought to have been realistic targets by the program.
That’s all changed with the years of recent success and legitimate skill Sumrall brings to the recruiting table as they continue to finalize their 2026 class.
For more Tulane news, head over to Tulane Green Wave On SI.