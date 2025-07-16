Tulane Football Star Named to American Football Coaches Association Watch List
The Tulane Green Wave football team has a formula for winning games on the field: a culture off the field.
As the Green Wave head into the 2025 college football season, they’ll lean on their core values of attitude, toughness, discipline, and love, set by head coach Jon Sumrall as he enters his second season.
One of the players who best displays those values is one who will enter next season at a different position.
Initially part of last season’s quarterback competition and the brief starter for Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl loss to the Florida Gators, Ty Thompson will be one to watch on the team as a new tight end.
Despite losing the job to former quarterback Darian Mensah, Thompson was a leader on the sidelines as a mentor to Mensah, breaking down film on the iPads mid-game in every contest in the 2024 season.
His leadership and work in New Orleans through community service were recognized by the 2025 Allstate/American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team watchlist, to which Thompson was recently named as a nominee.
The award is in its second year of a partnership between Allstate and the Wuerffel Foundation—named after former NFL quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner, and College Football Hall of Famer Danny Wuerffel—to honor student-athletes “who demonstrate excellence in community service, academics, and athletics.”
The press release notes that Thompson is one of 197 nominees for the award, which recognizes both college football student-athletes and head coaches at every level of the sport for their efforts off the field.
Thompson has completed 59 hours of community service for 13 different commitments over the last year.
That was all done alongside a transition to tight end from quarterback, where he played considerable snaps in the 2024 season primarily as a runner.
Thompson ranked third for the Green Wave with 260 rushing yards and was second on the team with six rushing touchdowns. He completed 12 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns to three interceptions in 12 games, including the one bowl game start.
He will be as instrumental to this year’s consecutive quarterback battle when he returns from his rehab from a knee injury in spring camp, where he displayed elite hands and high point with strong long speed as the fastest player on the team last season.
