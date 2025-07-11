Tulane Green Wave Athletics Invests in Upgrades for Valuable Programs
The Tulane Green Wave have seen an infusion of interest and momentum in several athletics programs over the last few years.
Competitive runs by the college football, baseball, and basketball teams have led to a renewed sense of investment in Green Wave athletics.
As they continue to build the indoor practice bubble ahead of fall camp for the Tulane football team, the program has made several small but impactful upgrades to several facilities.
In the 2024-25 academic year, the Green Wave renovated the James W. Wilson Center atrium, made new golf hitting facilities and a baseball wet locker room, and debuted the Libby and Robert Alexander Community Sailing Center.
In addition, Tulane Athletics announced several enhancements across the various sports programs that are currently in progress.
Yulman Stadium, which houses the football team, has made improvements under a fan-focused lens.
The Green Wave football team has already announced several home night games for the 2025 schedule.
The first is a highly anticipated rematch against former quarterback Darian Mensah and the Duke Blue Devils on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m., followed by East Carolina on Oct. 9.
Those games will newly feature state-of-the-art LED lighting that the press release says “will transform night games with dynamic color effects and an elevated atmosphere.”
They are also in the process of building the Uptown Terrace, which will feature elevated premium seating experiences.
The Hertz Center, which hosts practice for men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball, had a branding update. They also updated the locker rooms for beach volleyball and bowling.
Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse, where the basketball games are played, had a full court redesign and resurface, one that replaced the outdated Bacon Wave logo with the Angry Wave.
The facility training rooms are also undergoing upgrades.
Greer Field at Turchin Stadium, where the baseball team practices and plays, is soon to receive updated outfield wall padding—both an aesthetic and safety improvement.
The press release also announces future enhancements, including the Goldring Tennis Center at University Square being on track for completion in spring 2026 and, critically, the indoor practice facility on Claiborne Avenue as scheduled to open this fall.
