Tulane Football Hopes To Land Top Star Recruit After Official Visit
Tulane Green Wave head football coach Jon Sumrall has been on a recruiting frenzy to position future squads as the best Group of Five team in college football.
While the 2025 season is of utmost importance as the Green Wave look to return to the American Conference Championship, high school recruits are foundational pieces for a program to keep contending.
The Green Wave are building their 2026 recruit class and will host several defensive prospects this weekend.
On the offensive side, they’re hoping to add Franklin Parish quarterback/athlete Dezyrian Ellis, one of the top prospects in Louisiana.
Ellis has cancelled a few visits, as 247 Sports (subscription required) reports, but Tulane wasn’t one of them, and he had his official visit uptown on June 12.
Ellis is a three-star recruit who is the No. 22 athlete nationally and No. 11 overall prospect in Louisiana per 247 Sports.
It will be a tough road for the Green Wave to land Ellis. He is juggling 12 offers, several from the Power Four that include the LSU Tigers, West Virginia Mountaineers, Houston Cougars, and Michigan State Spartans—whom Ellis cancelled his visit to.
The in-state competition from the Tigers is a challenge, in addition to the Cougars, who have 6-foot-2, 175-pound Ellis as a top target.
Head coach Willie Fritz certainly made inroads while he was at Tulane, who hosted Ellis prior to the Green Wave.
That uphill battle hasn’t seemed to stop Sumrall in several pursuits of top targets, be it in the transfer portal or on the recruiting trail, and the aggressive style has worked with the success Tulane has had over the last few seasons.
It’s not clear what position Ellis is intended to play in college, but that doesn’t appear to matter to multiple interested programs.
As the team moves closer to the start of fall camp, adding building blocks for the future is critical in this downtime, and Sumrall is making the most of that opportunity.
