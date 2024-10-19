Tulane Green Wave Breakout Freshman Named to Midseason All-American Team
The Tulane Green Wave have had a special teams star come out of nowhere this past season and make a name for himself across the country.
As Pro Football Focus put together their midseason All-American squad, the decision to name Rayshawn Pleasant for the spot at return specialist almost feels like it was too easy.
"Pleasant’s 92.0 return grade is nearly eight points higher than anyone else in the nation. While the cornerback has returned only six kicks, two have gone for touchdowns. In fact, he’s the only player in college football with multiple return touchdowns so far," said Max Chadwick.
Coming out of high school, a West Monroe native, he was a three-star athlete that played both sides of the ball. While he became a defensive back, he's already flashed that athletic skill early into his career.
The redshirt freshman played just 37 snaps last season and didn't look very good while doing it.
He gave up four catches on all four passes he was targeted in coverage, as well as missed two tackles with only five tackles made on the year.
Obviously, he was still a promising player, but it was a question mark around what role he would play this time around.
Pleasant started the season off with a bang as he picked off the Southeastern Louisiana quarterback after he threw a duck into the end zone. He flashed a lot of his kick return skill on that play as he carried the ball past the crowds for a 100-yard interception return.
For a lot of players, that would be enough of a highlight to carry them through the entire season. It was just the beginning for the Green Wave star.
His first kick return touchdown on the season came at the start of the second half against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns. That score Pushed Tulane ahead by two possessions and they never looked back on their way to victory.
The next came in a less important scenario, in the first quarter against a UAB Blazers team that the Green Wave would go on to beat 71-20.
Along with making strides in the return game, something he didn't do at all last season, he's become a starting defensive back.
He's been much stickier in coverage this season and has become a very reliable tackler.
Head Coach Jon Sumrall will have fun figuring out all the ways that they will utilize his abilities as he grows into the defense.