Tulane Green Wave Has Opportunity to Get Redemption in Memphis
In Tulane's final game of the regular season last year the Memphis Tigers came to Yulman Stadium and beat a Green Wave team that was undefeated in AAC conference play. On November 7, Tulane will have the opportunity to go to Memphis and get revenge.
The Tigers are going to have a complete new look on offense this season. Quarterback Seth Henigan was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Henigan threw for an impressive 3,502 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only six interceptions.
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed leading receiver Roc Taylor, who recorded 950 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Star running back Mario Anderson Jr. has moved on after putting up 1,362 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.
This Memphis team has three enormous shoes to fill.
Similarly to Tulane, the Tigers are in the midst of a quarterback competition of their own. Brendon Lewis, AJ Hill, and Arrington Maiden are all competing for the starting job. Lewis is a Nevada transfer who threw for 2,290 yards, 16 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. While the other two quarterbacks have less experience, they both have plenty of potential.
The Tigers also have major questions at receiver. Consequently, the strength of this Memphis offense will likely be on the ground. Running back Greg Desrosiers Jr. returns for his senior season after recording 228 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Desrosiers was crucial in the Tigers win against the Wave, scoring three total touchdowns for Memphis. In this year's matchup, Tulane's defensive line, led by Kameron Hamilton needs to make sure Desrosier finds the end zone a lot less.
The Memphis defense will have plenty of questions to answer in the secondary, but the front seven for the Tigers has some promising pieces. Defensive end William Whitlow Jr. returns to help the pass rush after recording four sacks in his junior season. UAB transfer Everett Roussaw Jr. should make a big impact on this defense, fresh off of a season with 75 tackles and three sacks for the Blazers.
If the Green Wave want to avenge their loss to the Tigers from last season, Tulane's quarterback of choice will have to deliver the ball quickly, and trusted receivers Shazz Preston and Bryce Bohanon will have to attack the Memphis secondary. Along with containing Desrosiers, this will be essential for winning a rematch on the road with the Tigers.
