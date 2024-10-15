Tulane Green Wave Quarterbacks Form Powerful Bond in Unique Approach
The Tulane Green Wave's innovative approach at quarterback is a defining trait of the potent offense, but it's a risk that tests leadership with the wrong players.
Darian Mensah and Ty Thompson have been exceptional teammates to each other in a unique circumstance.
Their relationship highlights the values coach Jon Sumrall wants in his team—attitude, toughness, discipline, and love.
It allowed for a system that's only scratched the surface of creativity. The two quarterbacks have combined for 12 passing touchdowns and four rushing by Thompson.
A team bond can start and end with the chemistry a quarterback has with his teammates. The Green Wave handled the quarterback competition with care, and Darian Mensah won the starting job with conviction. But they managed to produce two intriguing players under center whose bond is stronger for it.
After the first series in Tulane's season opener, Ty Thompson was the first player to grab an iPad and have the film ready for Mensah to look over with offensive coordinator Joe Craddock when he got off the field. They'll often sit together with a tablet, going over plays throughout the course of games.
That's easier said than done to ask of a quarterback who once battled for the starting job. Thompson's attitude demands a way to get him on the field as much as his athleticism. The fact that Mensah was the first to embrace Thompson after his first rushing touchdown and sprint down the sidelines said just as much about him.
According to the team's tracking system, Thompson is the fastest player on the team, and you can't leave that speed on the sidelines. Mensah has impressed beyond his age and experience in many ways, but his maturity has shown most in his willingness to let Thompson take over in the red zone.
His attitude enables Craddock to unlock a unique system that they have only begun to explore. The synchronized pirouette they demonstrated against the UAB Blazers has multiple execution possibilities. Equally impressive, the flow of the offense hasn't been stifled or disrupted by swapping in Thompson.
True two-quarterback systems rarely work, and seem to be a byproduct of weaknesses over strengths. The Green Wave has a clear starter in Mensah and an undeniable red zone threat in Thompson.
Under Jon Sumrall's leadership, which is evident in his players, Tulane found a winning formula that leverages the best traits of two players who share a strong bond.