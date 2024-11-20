Tulane Green Wave Rise Five Spots In Latest College Football Playoff Ranking
The Tulane Green Wave shut out the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday and were rewarded with a solid rise in the College Football Playoff rankings.
The playoff committee released their updated rankings on Tuesday night's ESPN broadcast and the Green Wave came in at No. 20, their highest ranking yet. Last week, Tulane came in at No. 25, making it a five-spot rise.
While it was a solid improvement, it wasn't as big of a jump as some expected. Many believe they should be ranked even higher. Danny Kanell of CBS Sports went as far to have the Green Wave at the No. 12 spot and the victor of the final playoff spot.
There was some excitement growing around the program already, but nothing like what happened after they completely dominated the Midshipmen.
Tulane has helped themselves out a lot in recent weeks, but still have some work to do to convince the committee themselves.
Taking a look at their biggest competition for that top-ranked spot, the Boise State Broncos came in at No. 12 and the Army West Point Black Knights came in at 19.
At least for the Black Knights, just one spot ahead, that situation will handle itself, even if Army is able to take down the No. 6 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The Black Knights and the Green Wave will face off in the AAC Championship Game and the loser will be eliminated from contention.
Earning the playoff spot could come down to how decisive the victory is, however, as they will need to find a way to prove they are more deserving of chance than the Broncos.
Boise State has ridden its superstar running back Ashton Jeanty to an eight-game winning streak, the same as Tulane, and a 9-1 record.
Their final two games of the regular season will be against the Wyoming Cowboys and Oregon State Beavers. Both of those games are extremely winnable for the Broncos and they will be favorited to win out. That would leave them to need to lose the Mountain West championship, against a currently unknown opponent.
Tulane will have their own test in the final game of the season, set to face off with the unranked, 9-2 Memphis Tigers on Thanksgiving night.
They will have a much tougher road to the playoffs than Boise State, but winning out would certainly prove that the Green Wave belong.