Tulane Green Wave Add Former Texas Tech Product To Bolster Defensive Line
The last few weeks have been a whirlwind for the Tulane Green Wave with the college football transfer portal opening.
Given their success on the field this past season, it isn’t too surprising that their players wanted to test the waters and see if they could land some lucrative NIL offers or move on to bigger programs.
Some of them have found success in those ventures.
Quarterback Darian Mensah, who was considered by some outlets one of the best players in the transfer portal, landed with the Duke Blue Devils.
They blew him away with an offer, making him the unofficial highest-paid player in college football history.
Defensive tackle Parker Petersen was one of the most popular interior defensive linemen in the portal and landed with the Wisconsin Badgers. Edge rusher Matthew Fobbs-White departed and transferred to the Baylor Bears.
There are a lot more players looking to transfer still, meaning Jon Surmall and his staff have their work cut out for them to fill the voids.
They have done a solid job do far, adding a few pieces that can help immediately.
At quarterback, where Ty Thompson and Kai Horton have also entered the portal, the team has landed T.J. Finley and Donovan Leary.
Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway is an experienced addition, as he played three years with the Tennessee Volunteers before two with the Louisville Cardinals.
Helping offset the loss of Petersen will be Trevon McAlpine, who is joining Tulane after spending three years and playing in two campaigns with the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
In 2024, he appeared in eight games, recording 21 combined tackles with 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss. He has a chance to receive significant playing time right away with all of the transfer portal departures and graduates depleting the roster.
He is the 13th player the Green Wave has added since the portal opened on Dec. 9.
Alas, the job is not close to being done.
If Sumrall wants to keep the program’s streak of winning at least nine games alive, more talent will have to be added via transfer to replace the losses.