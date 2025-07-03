Tulane Green Wave Strives To Reshape Backcourt With Transfer Additions
While Tulane loses double-digit scoring guards Kyren Whittington and Victoria Keenan, the Wave gains two key transfers in the backcourt: CC Mays and Tamiah Robinson.
The loss of Kyren Whittington is particularly painful.
Whittington has put together three consecutive seasons of averaging double figures as a scorer for Tulane. Last season, she averaged 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. The year before she was even better, averaging 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.
She has been a consistent scoring threat in her time at Tulane, but now with her departure, the Wave needs a new elite scorer.
The loss of Victoria Keenan's shooting and scoring abilities is another significant setback. Keenan was an invaluable asset to this Tulane team last season. Not only did Keenan average 10.0 points per game, but she was superb from behind the three-point line, hitting a team-leading 81 threes at a team-best 42.9 percent rate. To put her three-point prowess into perspective, Whittington hit the second-most threes on the team with 36.
Transfers CC Mays and Tamiah Robinson were brought in to fill the void created by the loss of Whittington and Keenan. Both are quality scorers who will greatly contribute to the Wave offense. They both have the pedigree and experience to do so.
Mays averaged 11.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game a season ago for the Marshall Thundering Herd. She hit 51 threes at a 33.3 percent rate, and she has made plenty of strides as a three-point shooter and will look to continue that development at Tulane. She will need to be an immediate spark for this offense.
Robinson averaged 9.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. She shot 32.3 percent from three. She could potentially find herself in a prolific role on the team as well.
For this Green Wave team to find success, these two transfers will need to elevate this backcourt. If they can, then Tulane Women's Basketball has the potential to return to the big dance for the first time since 2015.
