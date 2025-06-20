Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Lands First 2026 QB Recruit As Strong Offseason Continues

The Tulane Green Wave football team secured another recruit in their 2026 class who is the son of a former NFL quarterback.

In college football, much like in NFL free agency, a team might never see a recruit again if it lets that player walk out the door without a commitment.

Tulane Green Wave football head coach Jon Sumrall understands the importance of that as he works to secure the 2026 recruiting class ahead of the 2025 season.

Just one day into the June 19-21 official visit, Buchholz quarterback Trace Johnson announced his commitment to the Green Wave on X.

Sumrall has now secured his first quarterback of the 2026 class.

Tulane will be getting Johnson after a season facing competition in the toughest league in California, the Trinity League.

Johnson is transferring to Santa Margarita for his senior season to play for new head coach Carson Palmer, the former NFL quarterback and USC Heisman Trophy winner.

Johnson departs after leading Buchholz to consecutive region titles and a 23-5 record over two seasons. He threw for 6,366 yards and 64 touchdowns over two years as a starter.

In his 2024 campaign, Johnson completed 63.2% of his passes to lead Class 6A with 3,522 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in addition to two rushing touchdowns.

While he is not ranked on 247Sports, that hasn’t led to him not receiving FBS offers outside of the Green Wave, like former quarterback Darian Mensah.

Johnson chose Tulane over Arkansas State, Central Michigan, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, South Miss, Troy, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

Family genetics also aid Johnson, as he is the son of former NFL quarterback Doug Johnson.

His father also quarterbacked at Buchholz before playing college football for the Florida Gators, eventually signing with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent in 2000.

Although the Green Wave are preparing to conduct the second half of a consecutive quarterback competition in fall camp this year, they remain focused on developing Johnson's position for the future.

Published
