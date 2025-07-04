Tulane Track and Field Announces Hiring of Stephen Sousa as Assistant Coach
The Tulane Green Wave have lured away Stephen Sousa to serve as the track and field team’s assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
He joins the Green Wave after three seasons as an assistant at Jacksonville State. The Green Wave announced the hiring via release.
"We are thrilled to add Coach Sousa to our Green Wave track and field staff," Tulane track and field coach Adrian Myers said. "Stephen comes to us having always proven himself as a top-flight coach at every stop. The amount of phone calls I received in support of his candidacy for this position was telling of the belief others in the industry have in him."
Sousa brings both assistant coach and head-coaching experience to the Green Wave. Before he arrived at JSU, he spent time at two Division II track programs.
At Lenoir-Rhyne, he was an assistant to guided athletes in multis, hurdles, throws, and high jump event groups for nearly three seasons. He was also directed to develop and implement strength and conditioning programs for the throws and multi-event groups.
He helped the Bears to multiple Top 25 team national rankings and guided the heptathlon and pentathlon teams to Top 10 rankings in the nation.
Sousa got his head-coaching experience at Wingate, where he coached the sprints, jumps, hurdles, multis and throws in his one season with the program. He coached a hurdler to a No. 2 ranking in NCAA Division II in the 60-meter hurdles.
He also launched the cross country and track and field programs at William Peace University in 2019, where he coached the athletic department’s first athlete to make the NCAA championships in any sport.
He began his career at Queens University of Charlotte.
Before he coached, he competed at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he qualified for three NCAA championships and earned two NCAA all-America honors in the decathlon and the heptathlon. He also set the school record in both the heptathlon and the javelin.
He joined a track and field program that just had two athletes selected all-America at the NCAA men’s track and field championships in June.
