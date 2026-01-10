Tulane Transfer Portal Updates: January 10th, 2026

It's Saturday, January 10th, 2026, and with every new day comes new commits and transfers. Keep in mind these are unofficial until confirmed by both schools.

WR Zycarl Lewis | RECOMMITTED

Zycarl Lewis came from Venice, Florida, where he came out of high school as a three-star recruit and the 78th ranked player in the state. The wide out weighs 160 lbs and stands at 5’10.

The stud wide receiver hauled in 24 catches last year for 330 yards and 2 touchdowns. His shiftiness rearms the Wave with one of their more explosive weapons on the offense.

TE Vance Bolyard | FROM Duke TO Tulane

The 6’5 giant from Greensboro, North Carolina has primarily played on special teams for Duke as a blocking tight end.

He began his college career at Duke in 2023, where he only played six snaps in one game. He’d experience much more action the following year, playing in 10 games and 84 snaps. Last year, Bolyard had 12 appearances in which he played 85 snaps, only missing games against Illinois and Tulane.

Across his 23 games, Bolyard has not recorded any statistics, but proved to be a valuable blocking asset for Duke.

OL Ryan Mickow | FROM Boston College TO Tulane

Offensive lineman, Ryan Mickow, fits the physical prowess of a solid tackle. He towers at 6’7, 317 lbs, ranking as a three-star recruit out of high school.

The massive talent also has versatility on the line, playing both sides of the line of scrimmage. He played 21 games across his two years at Boston College, as B.C. accumulated an 8-13 overall record.

TE Dawson Johnson | FROM Old Dominion TO Tulane

The 6’3, 230 lb tight end from Englewood, Colorado spent his freshman year at Old Dominion.

The tight end didn’t play much this past year, playing five games. His most notable coming against the 12th ranked JMU Dukes, where he hauled in two catches for 17-yards and a TD.

Johnson also saw offers from in-conference opponents ECU and Memphis, but ultimately chose The Boot as his home for the 2026 season.