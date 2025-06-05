Tulane Will Have Their Hands Full in Power 4 Matchup Against Ole Miss
In the 2023 season, Tulane lost to Ole Miss 37-20.
Now, the Green Wave will have an opportunity to avenge that loss on the road against the Rebels on Sept. 20 in Tulane's fourth game of the 2025 campaign.
Ole Miss will have a new look at quarterback this year since Jaxson Dart was taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft by the New York Giants.
Sophomore Austin Simmons is expected to take the mantle from Dart, and, with his limited collegiate experience, is currently a question mark for the Rebels.
However, Ole Miss made sure Simmons would have elite receiving talent, bringing in Oklahoma State transfer star De'Zhaun Stribling and former Penn State wide out Harrison Wallace III.
Stribling recorded 882 yards and six touchdowns for the Cowboys, while Wallace had an almost equally impressive 720 yards and four touchdowns.
In addition to Stribling and Wallace, the Rebels return junior Cayden Lee, who recorded 874 yards and two touchdowns a season ago.
To slow down this talented receiving corps, the Green Wave will need to put pressure on Simmons with its plethora of pass rushers led by transfers Santana Hopper and Mo Westmoreland, as well as veteran Kameron Hamilton.
In addition to their impressive receivers, the Rebels should have a promising ground attack.
Despite having quiet 2024 season, Ole Miss running back Logan Diggs had 820 yards on the ground for Notre Dame in the 2022 campaign and 653 rushing yards the following year with the LSU Tigers.
So not only will Tulane's defense have to get to the quarterback, but they will also have to slow down the running back.
The Rebels defensive line will largely have a new look this season, full of developing talent.
Their secondary is full of transfers that have the potential to make an impact. But the heart of the Ole Miss defense will be the sensational linebacker Suntarine Perkins, who recorded 10.5 sacks in his sophomore season.
Perkins is capable of wreaking havoc on any offense that's in his way.
For the Green Wave to avenge their 2023 loss to the Rebels, they will have to contain Perkins and rattle a young quarterback with a lot of talent around him.
If they can do just that, then their trip to Ole Miss could end up being a great success.