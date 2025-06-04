Tulane Football Has Major In-State Visitor Arriving to Campus This Weekend
The Tulane Green Wave is in for a major recruiting weekend coming up here at the end of the week, and there's a new visitor added to the list who is being chased by an interesting list of competitors.
According to Tulane Football News on X, a Marrero, LA native and state champion at Archbishop Shaw -- defensive back Jackson Williams -- is going to be on campus for an official visit from June 5-June 7.
If the Green Wave is to land the eventual signature of the 2026 three-star, it will have to compete with the likes of the Florida State Seminoles along with the South Alabama Jaguars, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, Texas State Bobcats, and Troy Trojans.
Various other recruits including 2027 quarterback Kingston Johnson and 2026 defensive back Rashad Foxworth have confirmed they will be on campus this weekend for a prospect camp hosted by the program and an official visit weekend.
Tulane has a chance to completely overhaul a 2026 class this weekend which currently only has three hard commits. Three-star offensive linemen Tylan George and Langston Hogg as well as three star defensive back Orion Saunders are the ones currently committed to the class.
Those three place the Green Wave already in the top-100 in the country with the No. 86 ranked national class by 247, but head coach Jon Sumrall is certainly not satisfied enough to simply sit back idly.
If Tulane can add a few big names this weekend, they are going to make a steep climb up the rankings and put themselves in a position for a talented roster down the line.
Sumrall is one of the more underrated recruiters in college football and the weekend is going to present a major test of whether or not he can land those he wants in the building.