Tulane Women's Basketball Dominate UAB Blazers for Third Straight Win
The Tulane Green Wave women's basketball team hosted the UAB Blazers on Saturday afternoon with the Green Wave coming out on top by a score of 72-55.
It was a closer game than the final score will make it seem, but Tulane pulled ahead late.
The Green Wave are now 14-7 on the season with a very nice 7-3 record in AAC play. They are now just 1.5 games back from the conference lead and could be in even better shape depending on how the rest of the weekend shakes out.
Ashley Langford has done a solid job of turning the team back around in her first season back in New Orleans.
Langford failed to make the NCAA Tournament back when she was playing for Tulane. While it doesn't look like they'll get back into March Madness this season, they are at least moving in the right direction.
This 7-3 start to conference play is tied for the best start in the last six seasons.
When senior guard Kyren Whittington has a game like she did today, Tulane is hard to beat. Whittington was in control of the offense, putting up a game-high 28 points.
It was also her best game of the season, which has been much less consistent than previous campaigns. She is still among the top per game scorers, but is individually posting over six less points per outing.
The guard was also extra important in this one as few of her teammates were able to find a groove on offense.
Kendall Sneed and Dyllan Hanna were able to find other ways to contribute.
Sneed has been an impressive freshman starter. Even when her shots don't fall, she steps up her effort elsewhere. She finished this one with seven points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals. It was her first career game with at least five in four different categories.
Hanna also had a career night, finishing with a new high of 13 rebounds. Her contributions to the boards off the bench were crucial.
The Green Wave out-rebounded the Blazers. They also did not allow UAB to score a single second chance point, while scoring nine off of their own 14 offensive rebounds.
Now, Tulane will shift focus and look to keep their three-game win streak going on Wednesday when they travel to Houston to take on the Rice Owls in what should be another tough game.