Tulane Women's Basketball Must Address Key Concerns for Success This Season
Last season the Green Wave finished 17-13 and 9-8 in conference play, ending their season with a loss to USF. Tulane is now without three of its five double-digit scorers from a season ago, losing Sherese Pittman, Kyren Whittington, and Victoria Keenan. Yet head coach Ashley Langford has assembled a talented roster for this upcoming season. But for Tulane to succeed, they will have to step up in certain areas of potential concern.
The first concern is how the frontcourt will perform. The Green Wave return star senior Amira Mabry, who averaged 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in her junior season, but they lost Sherese Pittman, the team's leading scorer.
More Tulane: Two Keys to Success for Tulane Green Wave Men's Basketball This Season
They bring in Jordyn Weaver, who averaged 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for Queens University. However, AAC competition is steeper than the competition the Royals face, so for this frontcourt to succeed, Weaver will have to step up for the Wave.
The second concern is to address the turnover problem that haunted this Tulane team last season. The Wave averaged more than 16 turnovers per game. They averaged 14.0 assists per game in comparison. For this team to find success, the assist to turnover ratio needs to change.
The third concern is three-point shooting efficiency. A season ago, Victoria Keenan hit a team best 81 threes on a team-high percentage of 42.9. But now with Keenan gone, Tulane needs players to step up and hit shots from behind the arc.
More Tulane: Tulane Baseball Lands Talented Transfer From Elite SEC Powerhouse Program
Perhaps transfer guards CC Mays and Tamiah Robinson can step up from three. Mays shot 33 percent from deep while Robinson shot 32.3 percent from three a season ago. Sadie Shores could also be a viable threat, shooting the three-ball, hitting 31.4 percent of her shots from deep. Yet for Tulane to succeed, they will likely need at least one of these three player to pull their three-point percentage above 35.
The talent on this Green Wave team is promising.
Freshman Kendall Sneed had an impressive first season and transfers CC Mays, Tamiah Robinson, and Jordyn Weaver all have proven themselves capable scorers. If this Tulane team can resolve these concerns, they have the potential to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015.
More Tulane: Keagan Gillies Continues Climb As Former Tulane Star Joins All-Star Weekend Event
For more Tulane news, head over to Tulane Green Wave On SI.