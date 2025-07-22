What to Expect from Tulane Green Wave Baseball's Talented Infield Next Season
Tulane second baseman Connor Rasmussen was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 15th round with the 458th pick of the draft. In all likelihood, he will go pro. Assuming that is the outcome, the Tulane infield will have to adjust.
The great news for this Tulane 2026 infield is that they return their starting catcher, 1st baseman, shortstop, and third baseman who started in 31 games.
Behind the plate, Hugh Pinkney returns after batting .271 with two home runs and 24 RBIs in his junior season. In addition to Pinkney, the Wave brought in catcher John Elliot from the University of Southern California. As a freshman, Elliot hit .271 in 33 games played.
At third base, Tulane loses Gavin Schulz, who spent some time at third base when he was not designated hitting. Schulz hit .310 with six home runs and 40 RBIs. And while the loss of Schulz is a substantial one, the Wave return James Agabedis who hit .260 with 4 home runs and 22 RBI in the 31 games he started.
At shortstop and 1st base, Tulane brings back Kaikea Harrison and Matthias Haas respectively. Harrison hit .283 with a home run and 21 RBIs. While Haas is a versatile player, he was able to fill the role of first base when needed. Haas hit .303 with 4 home runs and 40 RBIs.
To help in the infield, the Green Wave recruited Eastern Kentucky's leader in batting average last season, AJ Groeneveld, a player able to play a multitude of positions, including second base, but with a primary focus at 1st base and right field.
Groeneveld recorded a batting average of .300, hit 2 home runs, and knocked in 14 RBIs. In addition to Groeneveld, the Wave brought in Trent Liolios, who focused on first base when he was not a designated hitter. Liolios hit 16 home runs and knocked in 39 RBIs with a respectable .263 batting average.
With the Green Wave return almost the entirety of their infield as it currently stands, they are in great shape for next season, especially considering the depth they recruited. While the loss of Schulz and the potential loss of Rasmussen definitely hurt, the returning talent is a promising sign for this infield next season.
