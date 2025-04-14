Where Tulane Football Stars Now Project for 2025 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL draft is fast approaching and a couple of Tulane Green Wave football stars will be hoping to hear their names called.
With the help of NFL Mock Draft Database, it still looks like there are two players with a real chance to get drafted. Other stars will have to fight on another way.
DB Caleb Ransaw
Ransaw is the consensus pick for the first and possibly only Green Wave player taken in this year's draft.
Multiple outlets have had him going some time early on day three, either in the fifth or sixth round.
The former Troy Trojans star has set himself up well with a fantastic pre-draft process. It started with him being one of the biggest winners of the Reese's Senior Bowl and continued into an even stronger showing at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
He walked away with an elite 9.74 grade on MathBomb's Relative Athletic Score. He ran a 4.33 40-yard dash and had an even 40 on the vertical jump.
For a defensive back that is undersized, performing well on those tests are crucial. He passed the speed and explosion drills with such good marks that him underperforming on the size and agility grades did not come back to haunt him.
DL Adin Huntington
Huntington did not have the explosion that he certainly hoped to have when he transferred to Tulane, but he could still sneak into the draft.
Worst-case scenario, he should be a priority undrafted free agent. He is a bit of a tweener on the defensive line, which could be scary, but he is an athletic freak.
His 9.64 RAS was a bit more well-rounded as his speed, explosion and agility were all great-to-elite. His 4.64 40-yard dash is very impressive for someone weighing in at 281 pounds.
He could be a hidden gem waiting to be found. His 2023 with the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks was his best campaign in college.
The lineman had 63 tackles with 8.5 sacks. He was still able to come away with four sacks this past year in a lessened role.
WR Mario Williams
Williams' draft chances certainly took a hit after his poor athletic testing recently. He came in at 5-foot-9, 170 pounds and was only able to run a 4.50 40-yard dash.
His splits were pretty solid, but there could be a concern about long speed.
Unlike Huntington, the transfer did work out for him on the field. He had a career-best 60 catches for 1,031 yards.
Williams has a much lower chance of getting drafted, though. A gamer like him will likely need to fight his way onto the roster through special teams.