Two Tulane Green Wave Stars Now Considered Late Round NFL Draft Picks
The Tulane Green Wave stars have seen their NFL draft stock rise and fall throughout the season. As of right now, there are at least two players that could have a chance to get selected.
There has been at least one player taken in the last two drafts, which is a streak the program will want to extend.
Defensive back Caleb Ransaw and lineman Adin Huntington seems to have the best odds to go in the 2025 NFL draft, but even then it likely won't be likely.
Ransaw 's projections range anywhere from undrafted to the fourth round. The Draft Network's Justin Melo, for example, had the safety as the Carolina Panthers selection in the fourth in his latest mock for the team.
The Panthers need a new versatile safety and Ransaw would certainly fulfill that title.
He spent the first three years of his college career with Jon Sumrall and the Troy Trojans. His first real breakout came during his junior season, when he had 51 tackles with one for a loss. He also had his first (and only) career interception.
Sumrall clearly felt strongly about Ransaw's skill level, as the defensive back was near the top of the priority list when the coach got the Tulane job.
Ransaw's single season with the Green Wave was not as productive, but he still showed a ton of versatility and potential. It would not be a shock to see a team take a chance on him late in the draft.
Huntington was another transfer, but he actually came from the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, where he dominated. In his one season there, he had 63 tackles with 16 for a loss and 8.5 sacks.
He must have been an odd fit in the scheme, or just fell victim to a crowded defensive line, but his playing time dropped drastically at Tulane.
The Virginia native was still able to show a little bit of why he was a highly anticipated transfer, especially as a pass rusher. His numbers overall, though, were certainly down.
Randy Gurzi of Dallas Cowboys on SI recently had the Cowboys selecting Huntington in the sixth round in a recent mock draft.
Gurzi cited the concerns about his size, at 6-foot-1 and 281 pounds, but did acknowledge that his pass rush ceiling is worth taking a chance on late in the draft.
By no means are either of these players locks to hear their names called in late April, but they have a chance to.