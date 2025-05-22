Who Will Rise and Be the Next Superstar Running Back for the Tulane Green Wave?
A season ago, Makhi Hughes ran for an incredible 1,401 yards and had 15 rushing touchdowns. Hughes was even a viable threat out of the backfield with 19 receptions for 176 yards and two touchdowns. But Makhi Hughes decided to transfer to the Oregon Ducks, and now the Green Wave are without one of the best running backs in the nation.
Tulane also lost running back Shaadie Clayton-Johnson, who transferred to North Texas. Clayton ran for 227 yards, averaging a very impressive 6.7 yards per carry, and a touchdown. Trey Cornist, another running back for the Wave, joined Hughes and Clayton-Johnson in the transfer portal. Cornist transferred to Central Michigan after rushing for 149 yards and a touchdown in his Sophomore season.
With the loses of Hughes, Clayton-Johnson, and Cornist, the Green Wave have assembled a trio of impressive backs to help form an imposing ground attack.
Tulane brings back running back Arnold Barnes III. With the second most rushing attempts on the team last year, Barnes ran for 402 yards and six touchdowns in his Sophomore season. His Junior season could be a breakout one.
In addition to Barnes, the Green Wave have recruited Maurice Turner and Zuberi Mobley. Turner transferred from Louisville, rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in his Junior season with the Cardinals. Mobley transferred in from Florida Atlantic and rushed for 487 and four touchdowns on ninety two carries in his Junior season with the Owls. Both running back will at the very least provide great depth, or potentially have breakout seasons.
While Barnes, Turner, and Mobley, serve as the primary candidates to take over the lead running back mantle of Makhi Hughes, running back Jamauri McClure also could find himself in the mix. McClure ran for 121 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, averaging an impressive 6.1 yards per carry in his Freshman season. After a solid Freshman season full of potential, McClure is poised to make great strides his Sophomore season.
While the loss of a superstar in Makhi Hughes as well as the losses of Shaadie Clayton-Johnson and Trey Cornist hurt, the Wave have assembled a formidable group at running back. Whether or not these running backs can fill the void created by the departure of Makhi Hughes remains to be seen, but there is plenty to be excited about at running back for the Green Wave this season.