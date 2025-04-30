Oregon Ducks' Makhi Hughes: Most Underrated Transfer Portal Addition?
After finishing 13-1 and capturing the Big Ten title in 2024, the Oregon Ducks reloaded through the transfer portal this offseason. The Ducks have the No. 5 portal class in the country according to 247Sports.
Oregon reeled in some of the biggest fish in the pond when they signed the No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 2 player in the transfer portal, Isaiah World, a Nevada transfer. However, the Ducks also reeled in some underrated players in the portal like Tulane running back transfer, Makhi Hughes.
The No. 9 running back and No. 141 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports, Hughes was listed as the most underrated transfer portal pickup during this year's cycle by Brad Crawford of 247Sports.
"This signing for Oregon feels similar to Ohio State landing former Ole Miss star Quinshon Judkins in last year's cycle following two standout years in the SEC...In 28 career games within the Group of Five, Hughes has totaled 2,779 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns...and with Jordan James now in the NFL, the Ducks needed firepower in the backfield to pair with returning co-lead Noah Whittington," Crawford said.
Oregon beat out numerous amounts of Power Four programs for Hughes' services. The rising junior said he chose the Ducks because of the culture program standards.
"This program is an elite program. It's a championship team," Hughes said of his new school. "We always compete with each other, push each other and help each other as well. They're good guys. I'm very blessed to have a talented running back room."
Hughes was one of ten new transfers into the program and is expected to be a plug and play starter at running back for the Ducks. During a media availability session during spring practices, Oregon coach Dan Lanning praised Hughes' ability to put his head down and go to work.
"I think he's still learning the system. It's really hard to pick it up. He's a big back that runs tough and has a willingness to work," Lanning said. "He's kind of a quiet warrior out there on the field, but certainly pushing to be good."
Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples said that Hughes has grown more comfortable within the offense as the time progresses.
"Every day he's getting comfortable. He's getting more and more comfortable with the playbook. You can see some of his natural ability starting to come out as he's starting to play faster and think less," Samples said.
Interestingly enough, earlier this offseason Samples turned away coaching opportunities from the NFL and other college programs in order to stay with the Ducks' coaching staff.
For Samples to spurn away potential head coaching opportunites to remain with Oregon is a testament to the talent the program has assembled in the running backs room.