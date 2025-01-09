Five-Star Offensive Lineman Planning Visit To Florida State
Florida State is making a run at one of the top offensive linemen and prospects in the 2026 class.
Five-star offensive lineman Lamar Brown is one of the most coveted rising seniors in the country. Brown is a people-mover and a player with freaky athleticism considering his position.
The high-profile recruit is planning a slew of visits this offseason and Tallahassee is expected to be amongst his stops. According to recruiting analyst Nate Gravender, Brown will take trips to Florida State, Miami, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Oregon, and Alabama. The exact dates of those visits aren't currently known.
It's worth noting that Brown already has a previous relationship with FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand. He visited UCF in September and June after picking up an offer from the Knights in January. Those past ties could end up being beneficial for the Seminoles.
Brown starts at right tackle for University Lab in Baton Rouge but he's expected to move inside at the college level. He was recently named a MaxPreps High School Football Junior All-America second-team selection. Brown earned MaxPreps Sophomore All-America first-team honors and MaxPreps Freshman All-America second-team honors.
The Louisiana native also competes in track and field. He was the state 3A shot put champion as a sophomore and placed fourth at regionals in the discus.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 8 overall prospect, the No. 1 IOL, and the No. 1 recruit in Louisiana in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 7 in the country. The Seminoles hold a pledge from three-star offensive lineman Xavier Payne.
FSU officially hired Malzahn and Hand to join head coach Mike Norvell's staff in December.
