The Three Players Who Will Decide UCF’s March Madness Tournament Run

On Friday night, the UCF Knights men's basketball team tips off in its first NCAA Tournament game since 2019.

However, it is also seeking just its second March Madness win in program history, and perhaps to uncharted territory in program history beyond that.

Here are three UCF players whose performances could be the difference between a one-and-done appearance and program history:

1. John Bol

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jalen Celestine (32) protects the ball from UCF Knights center John Bol (7) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Standing at 7-foot-2, center John Bol has been an asset physically for the Knights this season, leading the team with 34 blocks and sitting only behind Jamichael Stillwell with an average of 5.5 rebounds per game. He has also been consistent offensively, leading the team with a 72.7% shooting percentage from the floor.

Despite playing for Ole Miss last season, Bol did not take the court for the Rebels during March Madness. So, his sophomore campaign this season is set to mark his NCAA Tournament debut.

Bol's physicality and frame make him uniquely able to be a bigger presence against some players that some of his teammates might have a harder time facing, especially those over seven feet tall.

Dawkins has said throughout this season that Bol's best basketball was ahead of him, and he is going to need it if the Knights are going to defend in the paint to stave off elimination.

2. Chris Johnson

Feb 21, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UCF Knights guard Chris Johnson (22) posts up against Utah Utes guard Don McHenry (3) and forward James Okonkwo (32) during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Chris Johnson is one of UCF’s more understated guards, but with a backcourt led by All-Big 12 Third-Teamer Themus Fulks and Riley Kugel, the performance of bench players like Johnson is crucial to keep UCF’s momentum up, even when one or both starters need to take time off the court or are struggling.

While fellow reserve guard Carmelo Pacheco is the Knights’ three-point specialist off the bench, Johnson has been more of a multi-faceted player this season. While he might not be as prolific a three-point shooter as Pacheco, he can still make shots from out there and supplement that with some shorter shots and layups, which account for a little more than half of his shot attempts.

Johnson is also more of a defender than Pacheco, thanks to his 16 steals and five blocks.

Both Fulks and Kugel have had their lulls this season, but whether they occur during the NCAA Tournament or not, Johnson's ability to take over from them could prove the difference between a win and a loss in the big dance.

3. Jordan Burks

Mar 6, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; UCF Knights forward Jordan Burks (99) dribbles against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Honor Huff (3) during the first half at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The only Knight besides Fulks and Kugel with over 400 points, forward Jordan Burks has been UCF’s leading offensive big man with an average of 13 points per game. This is thanks, in part, to his ability to shoot from three. In fact, Burks’ 43.3% shooting this season on corner threes is in the 77th percentile of college basketball players this season.

However, his three-point shooting has fallen off as of late, as the Georgetown transfer has yet to sink a three-point shot in the month of March. In other words, despite 13 attempts, he has not drained a three-point shot in four games.

Three-point shooting does not solely define Burks’ game. He still can drive to the basket, leads the team with 34 steals and averages 4.8 rebounds per game. However, it is still something the Knights could very well need in March Madness, especially if they are playing from behind.

The 10-seed Knights tip off against 7-seed UCLA in Philadelphia at 7:25 p.m. on Friday.

Read more about UCF's NCAA Tournament run below:

UCF Knights March Madness Hub: Schedule, Seed, Opponent and Path to Final Four

UCF Basketball Injuries To Watch For March Madness

A UCF Knights March Madness History: Record, Titles, Best Highlights

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