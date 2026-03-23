Way-Too-Early 2026-27 UCF Knights Roster Projection

As the UCF Knights men's basketball team enters a new offseason, many roster possibilities now sit in front of it.

One year ago, the program was left with just two returning players, neither of whom had had significant playing time. With the transfer portal's opening still just over two weeks away, the likelihood that a majority of this season's players could make the decision to enter it is now not without precedent.

So, with that possibility looming, here are players that UCF fans can most likely expect to be on coach Johnny Dawkins' squad for the 2026-27 season:

1. Arturo Dean

Mar 11, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Arturo Dean (2) drives to the basket around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Josh Reed (10) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

After officially joining the program in December and sitting out during the spring semester, former Oklahoma State guard Arturo Dean is set to take the court for the first time as a Knight next season.

Dean started 21 of the 37 games with the Cowboys during the 2024-25 season. He averaged 7.6 points and 3.1 rebounds, shot for 68.8% from the free-throw line and recorded 116 assists. He also recorded 84 steals, leading the Big 12 and ranking sixth in the nation. It was also one more steal than UCF's own Darius Johnson got that season.

"I love how hard he defends," Dawkins said of Dean back in December. "He just really gets after it defensively. He's like a whirlwind out there."

2. Elijah Hulsewe

With the graduation of guard Poohpha Warakulnukroh after this season, center Elijah Hulsewe is the only UCF player on the roster who could be on his third season as a Knight in 2026-27, which could serve a small but important role in the team's dynamic. Back on Oct. 13, Dawkins said both Warakulnukroh and Hulsewe helped bring players up to speed during practice on how he likes a drill done. It's not like the need for a player like that is going to go away.

Hulsewe also provided some production on the court this season, particularly during its later stages when injury befell center Jeremy Foumena. He ended up totaling 80 minutes across 17 games, shooting 6-10 from the floor and pulling down 24 rebounds.

With Hulsewe's limited playing time this season and the purpose he could hold in the future as the player who can explain, with experience, what Dawkins expects out of his players, the former Bethune-Cookman big man seems the most likely of any Knight that took the court this season to return for the 2026-27 season.

3. Tanner Jones

Freshie Feature - Get to know Tanner Jones ⬇️



📰: https://t.co/Sgt0ZsWSVH pic.twitter.com/w8qF4Yc10f — UCF Men’s Hoops 🌴 (@UCF_MBB) October 17, 2025

Those who may have read all of UCF's player availability reports this season may have noticed one name that was listed as "out" for most, if not all, of the Knights' conference play and NCAA Tournament matchups. That is freshman guard Tanner Jones.

Jones, who went to IMG Academy for his senior season, is the son of 14-year NBA veteran Dahntay Jones, who played at Duke from 2001-2003, while UCF coach Johnny Dawkins was working on its coaching staff. It's this connection that would keep Jones in Orlando rather than enter the transfer portal.

Dawkins is no stranger to filling a roster spot with personal connections. His youngest son, Aubrey, transferred to UCF in 2017 and ended up playing a central role on the Knights' NCAA Tournament run in 2019. He also signed Darius Johnson, the son of his longtime friend and the program's current chief of staff, Kelvin Johnson, who went on to score over 1,500 points during a four-year career and finish in the top five in program history in steals, assists and free-throw percentage.

4. 2026-27 Recruits

The Knights are already officially adding one new freshman to the fold in 2026-27 and has the commitment of one more.

First is Donovan Williams Jr., a three-star combo guard who signed with the Knights back in November. 247Sports ranked him as the 25th-best combo guard and the 29th-best player in the state of Florida of the class of 2026. He is coming off his senior season at Oak Ridge High School in which he led the team with an average of 17.6 points per game en route to an FHSAA Class 7A State Semifinals appearance.

A potential second true freshman could join the team next season in the form of four-star small forward Christian Gibson. He committed to the Knights on Sep. 20, just one day after an official visit. Though he has not signed with the team and has even taken another official visit, this one to St. Louis.

Gobson, rated as one of the Top 10 players from Texas in the class of 2026, is coming off a high school senior season in which he transferred from Tennessee Collegiate Academy to the Houston-based North Shore High School midseason. While he did not play a full season with North Shore, he made his impact felt by averaging 20.4 points per game in 11 of the games he did play, according to MaxPreps. The Mustangs went 10-2 in games in which Gibson took the floor.

The true makeup of the Knights' 2026-27 roster is set to become clearer over the next couple of weeks as players make their plans regarding the transfer portal, which opens on April 7.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

Three Biggest Transfer Portal Targets for the UCF Knights

Three UCF Knights Who Could Leave in The Transfer Portal

Players Who Won't Be on the UCF Knights' Roster For 2026-27