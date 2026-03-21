Players Who Won't Be on the UCF Knights' Roster For 2026-27
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The UCF Knights men's basketball team's 2025-26 season came to a bitter end on Friday night as it fell to 7-seed UCLA in the first round of March Madness, 75-71.
While Friday night and the following weekend may be filled with the emotions that come with the end of a season, life still goes on for the fans, players and coaches.
So, here are three UCF players whose college careers came to an end in Philadelphia on Friday.
1. Themus Fulks
A transfer from Milwaukee, guard Themus Fulks stepped up as the team's offensive throughline.
Not only did he lead the team in total scoring with 461 points, but he also recorded 222 assists, shattering the program’s single-season assist record that had stood since the 1991-92 season (Sinua Phillips, 183). These helped him earn a slot on the NABC’s All-Southeast District Second Team, just the sixth Knight to earn such an accolade, and the All-Big 12 Third Team.
With his departure, the Knights are going to need another new face to take up the point guard role.
2. Riley Kugel
While Fulks might have led the team in raw scoring, Orlando native Riley Kugel was the team leader in scoring average with 14.35 points per game.
After playing for Florida and Mississippi State, Kugel wrapped his college career by transferring back to his hometown to finish his collegiate career.
He was deployed more in three-point situations than Fulks was, but ended up being one of the program's leaders in terms of such shots converted. His 58 successful shots from beyond the arc finished just behind forward Jordan Burks for the team lead, though Kugel was the higher percentage shooter of the two.
Defensively, Kugel was one of three Knights to record over 30 steals this season, with his final tally coming in at 32.
3. Devan Cambridge
The college basketball odyssey of forward Devan Cambridge reached its end on Friday night. The Nashville native began his career during the shortened 2019-2020 season, and thanks to an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a medical redshirt, he ended up playing for Auburn, Arizona State and Texas Tech before ending up in Orlando for his sixth and final season.
Cambridge mainly came in off the bench, though he did earn a spot in the starting five three times this season. He was the Knights' main bench player in the frontcourt, averaging 3.5 rebounds per game. He also blocked 19 shots, more than Burks did with over 300 minutes more time on the court, and even managed to drain the odd three-pointer here and there.
Given what played out after center Jeremy Foumena's injury, quality frontcourt depth can be quite the asset to have, and Cambridge provided that. He might not have been as good as his frontcourt teammates, but the 6-foot-6 big man stood tall anyway as he got to wrap up his college career playing a full season.
Catch up on more UCF news below:
The Three Players Who Will Decide UCF’s March Madness Tournament Run
The Best (and Worst) March Madness Moments in UCF History
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Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner